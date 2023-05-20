Pakistan is beset by one crisis after another

In February, the rating agency said that about 50% of government revenues “in the next few years” will have to go toward paying interest on debt,” exacerbating economic woes and fueling political discontent. “A significant share of revenues devoted to interest payments will increasingly constrain the government’s ability to service its debt while meeting the population’s basic social spending needs,” Moody’s wrote in its report.

Pakistan’s problems did not begin with the fall of Imran Khan. The country has been in deep crisis since its inception. At a time when the idea of India is growing stronger by the day, Pakistan is still struggling with an identity crisis: the country was created as a dream home for South Asian Muslims. But instead of following Jinnah and his teachings, it has chosen some other path.

It has made terrorism and radical terror part of its state policy. Instead of building on the common pluralistic heritage of India, to which Muslims also contributed and distinguished themselves, successive Pakistani regimes and intelligentsia preferred to build the idea of Pakistan on the pillars of Islam and enmity against India. Hatred against India was made a national narrative.

Time has proved that Pakistan’s paranoia against India is unfounded. The use of terrorist groups as part of its security and foreign policy demonstrates its obsession with India, which it perceives as an existential threat. Pakistan’s ideology is based on the twin pillars of Islam and hostility toward India.

Pakistan never understood that as a nation-state it should shape its history and move forward, but lived with historical appropriation and distortions of the past. “India-Pakistan relations have been shaped by partition in 1947, the Kashmir problem, and military conflicts between the two South Asian neighbours.

Relations have always been marked by conflict, hostility and mistrust, although the two countries share common linguistic, cultural, geographic and economic ties.

Not only with India but also with the eastern part of Pakistan, today’s Bangladesh, the western part could not make peace. A mass genocide of the Bengali population was instigated by the Pakistani army, which is now dealing with a popular civilian leader in much the same way it dealt with the strong Bengali man Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman, which eventually led to the dismemberment of the country.

The way the army and Khan are pitted against each other, further dismemberment of the country does not seem far away. Even staunchly pro-Pakistan forces in Kashmir are looking for answers, wondering if it is still practical or feasible to turn to Islamabad.

India has always offered an olive branch to amicably resolve some of the pressing issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. From Prime Minister Nehru to the present Prime Minister Narinder Modi, India has pursued a policy of constructive diplomacy and people-to-people engagement to strengthen bilateral relations.

The India-Pakistan border ceasefire is one such measure that has alleviated the hardships of people living near LOC and has led to a significant reduction in cross-border infiltration and terrorist activities.

Rogue elements patronizing terrorists

The rogue elements in the Pakistani establishment have patronized the terrorists who have become fully armed militias everywhere and they are indulging in and sustaining the violence.

These rogue elements equip the militants with sophisticated weapons and commission them to use them on Indian soil The recent terrorist attack in Rajouri is a real case in point. It is the first time that the Pakistan Army has been rocked by attacks by the public on Army installations to guard against the Army’s use of draconian laws.

No one is in control, it is free for all, there is extreme lawlessness and the political struggle has reached the streets.

It is time for Pakistan to focus on its affairs to overcome the economic crisis and deep political turmoil. Kashmiris have given up on Pakistan as a failed nation and now believe that Pakistan has only brought death and destruction first to Bangladesh and then to Kashmir and now to itself.

There is no need to rant any further about Kashmir. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cut a poor figure and betrayed his naivety and incompetence by ranting about Kashmir and isolating himself. Back home, Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign against Pakistan’s powerful military, accusing it of conspiring against him to oust him from power and then plotting to assassinate him.

Strategy experts have warned that the political unrest could exacerbate a severe economic crisis and increase insecurity not only in Pakistan but throughout South Asia. “Pakistan is now facing a major systemic crisis,” political experts say. Pakistan is no stranger to crises, but the scale and simultaneity of this crisis have magnified their magnitude.

“According to experts, nuclear-armed Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country, has long been considered too big to fail. But that view may be changing due to deeper turmoil and vulnerabilities in the system.

The political turmoil is likely to exacerbate the deepening economic crisis in Pakistan, which is struggling with rising inflation and increasing poverty and unemployment. The cash-strapped country faces the threat of default. The International Monetary Fund has delayed granting a loan to Islamabad for months because it is demanding immediate reforms.