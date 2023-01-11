"The need today is that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive. We have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. Global development is not possible without women’s participation.
We have to maintain priority on women led development even in our G-20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation.
The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G-20 Chairmanship – One Earth, One Family, One Future. Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.
The Group of Twenty (G20) is the leading forum comprising 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union to deliberate over the most critical issues of the economy, globally.
The members of G20 represent around 85% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. G20 plays a significant role in making stronger the global architecture as well as governance on all the crucial international economic problems.
It largely focusses on trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, anti-corruption, etc. It was founded in the year 1999 for discussing global economic and financial issues in which only the finance ministers and central bank governors participated but in the year 2008, amid the global financial crisis, it was enhanced to the level of Heads of State / Government. It was designated the premier forum for international economic cooperation in the year 2009.
The G20 Summit is held annually under a rotating Presidency and India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1st December, 2022 to 30th November, 2023, which is a proud moment for the country.
As India assumes responsibility of G20, the world is witnessing economic slowdown, detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring energy as well as food prices, climate change, digital divide, etc., which are serious issues that need to be tackled by concerted efforts.
The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth, One Family, One Future, which affirms the value of all life possible. India’s G20 priorities are noteworthy and stress upon green development, climate finance, and LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment); accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth; accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); technological transformation and digital public infrastructure; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; and women-led development. Over 200 G20 meetings will be held across the country which have already started in December, 2022.
The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government is scheduled to be held on September 9th and 10th, 2023, in New Delhi, which will be an apogee of all the G20 meetings held throughout the year. The G20 Presidency is also important for the country as it marks the dawn of Amritkaal, the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence leading up to the centenary of its independence.
Climate change is one of the important priorities for India as it looks to focus on climate finance as well as technology with a mindset to ensure energy transitions for developing nations.
The LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an initiative for adopting environment-friendly practices, is a fruitful step which goes hand in hand with India’s notable G20 theme, i.e., Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Our country also aims to integrate Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with global trade to strengthen labour rights, fill-in the global skills gap and infuse the spirit of trade globally.
India has prioritized the Sustainable Development Goals which are designed to end poverty, hunger, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and discrimination against women and girls. Women empowerment and representation are in focus as India plans to bring more and more women in key positions so that the Sustainable Development Goals and socio-economic development can get a healthy impetus.
Our country is making digital access public, but internationally there is still a tremendous digital divide, hence, the principle of data for development will be an important part of the G20 theme, i.e., Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
In the year 2021, over 40% of the world’s payment transactions took place through Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an instant real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India. 460 million new bank accounts were opened in India based on digital identity. The CoWIN platform, a web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration, made the vaccination campaign a huge success.
India, the mother of democracy, assuming the responsibility of G20 Presidency is truly an occasion for every citizen of the country to feel proud. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will also be hosting some G20 meetings this year which is a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir. India’s G20 Presidency is also an occurrence to showcase its incredible diversity, all-in traditions, as well as cultural richness.
More than 200 G20 meetings in India, will surely provide a momentum to Sustainable Development Goals, technological transformation, digital public infrastructure, women-led development, etc., so that the theme of One Earth,
One Family, One Future can be achieved, in the words of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India – “let us join together to make India’s G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm - of human-centric globalisation.”
Muneeb Rashid Malik is an Advocate and a writer. He tweets @muneebmalikrash.
