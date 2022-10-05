BY DR. MANZOOR AHMAD MIR

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in females worldwide representing almost 25% of all cancers in women. Even though it is 100 times more common in women, men are also at risk of harboring breast cancer. It is responsible for approximately 15% of all cancer-related deaths in women.

A staggering number of women are susceptible to this form of cancer and unfortunately, the incidence in developing countries is on the rise in recent times. One in every 29 females develops breast cancer in India.

It is the second most common cancer among women in India and accounts for 7% of the global burden of breast cancer and one-fifth of all cancers among women in India.

Epidemiological studies have shown that the global burden of BC is expected to cross almost 2 million by the year 2030. The incidence of breast cancer is approximately three times higher in urban areas compared to rural areas.

The age-standardized incidence rates vary between 9 and 32 per 100,000 women. An increasing trend in the incidence rates of breast cancer has been reported from the various registries of the National Cancer Registry Project.

Breast cancer is emerging as a major concern in female populations of the Kashmir Valley with its incidence showing an increasing trend.

According to the latest figures revealed by the Regional Cancer Center at the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, a total of 4,737 cancer cases were reported in the year 2021, up from 3,840 cases of cancer in 2020.

Experts say that lung cancer is more common in men due to smoking, poor diet, lack of physical activity, and other things, while breast cancer is more common in females.

According to the Regional Cancer Center, breast cancer is not limited to married women only but is becoming more common among unmarried young women. Breast cancer occurs in 0.5 to 1% of men as well, according to the experts.