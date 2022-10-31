One more step towards youth empowerment

Around 4290 youth clubs have been established in JKUT aiming to engage thousands of young generations at Panchayat levels under the aegis of “Mission Youth”.

This is the latest initiative introduced by the state government for the engagement of youth besides government jobs. It has a wide scope for the engagement of the youth to show their talent and potential in different fields.

The main purpose for the formation of the youth clubs is to train them to work through real challenges and make meaningful outcomes. The youth must not feel alienation and segregation, henceforth have to be developed a civic identity as leaders and change-makers so that they will become socially active.

The initiative is to make the maximum number of youth (Youngsters) as volunteers to work for peace, prosperity, and progress at the gross root level. These young volunteers under the youth club mission are being trained in all aspects of government schemes. They are getting knowledge about different schemes and their utilization.

Further empowering youth under the youth clubs initiative 2021, the LG government made a surprising announcement by taking youth clubs as parterres in governance. As self-discovery and self-development volunteer youth feel jubilant about their participation in the socio-economic expansion of their districts.

“The process of involvement in the development planning and governance of the youth will be known in coming times, yet a piece of very good news for the encouragement of the youth who are becoming a part in different government planning and decision making and will work as partners in different government schemes launched from time to time.

The future will be seen after the framework of the initiative will come to the ground. The decision of empowering youth is a new concept never as much participatory as made by this flagship initiative. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has termed the “Youth Clubs” as vital support in J&K’s development journey, enabling youngsters in self-discovery and self-development.