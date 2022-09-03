Only Remorse

All his relatives and well-wishers had come to give blessings and good wishes to him when his name appeared on the selection list of teachers. His parents were full of pride in him.

“Almighty has put a great responsibility on you, dispose of your duties accordingly”, his humble father, a retired government servant, told him amidst the cheerful gathering at his home.

“My son, I have amassed just one asset. It is a life of dignity and honour, and now you happen to be the custodian of my most precious belongings. Hold them close to your heart”, he added.

Very soon, after he was appointed teacher, he was tied in a nuptial bond. Almighty graced him with three children. As time went by, his needs and desires saw a swell. He decided to construct a new house on the inherited piece of land. In the beginning, when he started the work on his house, it was very difficult for him to make both ends meet.

However gradually, to the surprise of everyone, he did not only manage to construct a house, but he fixed every luxury to make the house look chic.

He shifted to his palatial house and things started advancing at a fast pace.

His children grew up and he made it a point to provide them with all the comforts and conveniences.

From paying a hefty sum for coaching/tuition classes to buying the latest gadgets of amusement for them, there was virtually no stop to endow the children with the modern-day style of living.

In the meantime, he was promoted as a Head of one of the educational institutes. Naturally, this also witnessed the promotion of his life standard. Cars and bikes queued up in his compound. Garden lights and colored iron fences gave a classy makeover to the ambience around him.