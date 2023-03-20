Opening of Tulip Garden

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the largest in Asia, was thrown open on March 19. Last year a record number of 3.60 lakh tourists had visited the Tulip Garden.
At the opening ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, invited the people from all over the world to visit Jammu and Kashmir and discover the mesmerising beauty of 16 lakh tulip flowers and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people here.
The year 2023 also began on a positive note as far as tourism is concerned. According to official figures, 3.70 lakh tourists visited J&K during the first two months of this year. The tourist arrival is expected to gain momentum in coming weeks and months.
Last year a record 1.88 crore visitors had visited J&K. This changed the scenario in a big way. Tourism sector, which was badly hit for decades, saw its revival significantly.
The people associated with tourism and who had suffered badly in past, again started seeing good days.
For very good tourism last year, serious efforts were made at various levels and the efforts proved fruitful. Steps taken at government and non-government levels for promotion of tourism did create the required impact.
Tourists from different parts of the country showed keen interest in visiting Kashmir. In fact there was also an increase in the arrival of foreign tourists.
However, the stakeholders and key players in tourism sector must not become complacent after last year's results and stop campaigning for tourism promotion or reduce the scale.
This is a continuous process. Any non-seriousness or mishandling can reverse the trend of gains. There is no reason for the stakeholders and other key players to become non-serious or complacent.
Last year's success must add to their confidence and moral boosting but in the process there is no scope for over-confidence. Over-confidence results in failures even in matters which otherwise seem almost successful.
Such a situation has to be avoided. The efforts for promotion of tourism have to be kept on right track with right direction and right speed. More infrastructure has to be created wherever needed at the tourist spots.
More tourist spots be identified and promoted also. The tourism must not revolve round a few known tourist places only. The scope of tourist destinations has to be widened further with more facilities.