Opening of Tulip Garden

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the largest in Asia, was thrown open on March 19. Last year a record number of 3.60 lakh tourists had visited the Tulip Garden.

At the opening ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, invited the people from all over the world to visit Jammu and Kashmir and discover the mesmerising beauty of 16 lakh tulip flowers and enjoy the warm hospitality of the people here.

The year 2023 also began on a positive note as far as tourism is concerned. According to official figures, 3.70 lakh tourists visited J&K during the first two months of this year. The tourist arrival is expected to gain momentum in coming weeks and months.