Opening up of schools

The recent spike in the cases of covid infection, some two weeks back, had thrown everything in a chaotic spin. This happened at a time when people had started feeling that the pandemic was now a thing of past.

But suddenly the beast was back in the backyard, and mounted an attack so ferociously that the era of lockdown was back.

But, fortunately, it was short lived and things bounced back to routine soon. Now the government could find itself in a position to take a decision about opening up the schools and colleges.