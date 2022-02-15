The recent spike in the cases of covid infection, some two weeks back, had thrown everything in a chaotic spin. This happened at a time when people had started feeling that the pandemic was now a thing of past.
But suddenly the beast was back in the backyard, and mounted an attack so ferociously that the era of lockdown was back.
But, fortunately, it was short lived and things bounced back to routine soon. Now the government could find itself in a position to take a decision about opening up the schools and colleges.
This is a big relief. We all know how much the education suffered for these two years. In Kashmir, as the winter vacations are still on, we have some more time for the schools to open. It is time that preparations are done so that the opening up of schools proves a very smooth process.
On the side of the government, there is a need for more sensitisation about vaccination of the students who fall in the prescribes age group. Further, the government should also make an enabling atmosphere for the schools to open up and start the off line classes.
Since most of the schools have went through a tough time, and the facilities there might have suffered, the concerned departments need to take that into account.
Parents also would need to understand that it has been a break of two years, and it might take schools some time to get back to the earlier momentum.
For parents and teachers together, it is also important to help students to warm up to the new schedule. So everyone in this space needs to gear up for the occasion, as it is no less than a festivity. But there is a caveat. The beast has not completely left the yard. That we need to be very mindful of.
So the precautions need to be taken, and the protocol followed. If we miss on that, we can again stumble.
So get your children, in the prescribed age group, vaccinated. Ensure that hygiene is maintained, and nothing is allowed to creep in that can allow the virus to thrive.