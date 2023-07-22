Oppenheimer - Masterly Portrait of the Father of the Atomic Bomb

"Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s latest cinematic masterpiece, takes audiences on an unimaginably fascinating voyage through the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the atomic bomb.
Skilfully interweaving science, politics, and personal drama, the film captures the essence of an enigmatic figure who left an indelible mark on history since the second world war between fame and controversy and continues to remain in the news in the 21st century too.
The movie begins by revisiting the turbulent era of the 1950s, when Oppenheimer faced accusations of being a Soviet spy, leading to the suspension of his security clearance. Despite his efforts to challenge the decision, he could not reinstate his government service. However, recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s decision in December 2022 reversed the 1954 order, restoring Oppenheimer’s legacy to its rightful place in American society. The movie is going to bring up his image and one will not be surprised if he wins some more prestigious awards posthumously.
The movie has mention of Sanskrit quotes. Oppenheimer learned Sanskrit in 1933, first reading the Bhagavad Gita in the original language, and was much influenced by the religious book.
Film enthusiasts initially questioned how Nolan’s preference for IMAX cameras and thundering sound designs would complement a story primarily revolving around intense discussions and debates among different groups of men handling physics theory, use of pen and paper, blackboard, and chalk. Nevertheless, the movie has defied all scepticism and emerged as a genuine masterpiece.
For those who have followed Oppenheimer’s history, the film strikes a personal chord, taking them back to significant moments in the physicist’s life. Oppenheimer’s character sheds light on the emotional struggles of a man caught in the difficult political landscape amidst the second world war.
I saw the movie today, reminding my days as a fellow in 1997 at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (Bulletin) at the University of Chicago, where the Doomsday Clock is, created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to illustrate how close humanity has come to the end of the world, moved its “time” in 2023 to 90 seconds to midnight, depicting how near to a nuclear war we are.
I learned about Oppenheimer in this institute, where he was the first Bulletin Board of Sponsors chair in the early 1950s Many other key scientific figures in the film, such as Albert Einstein and Edward Teller, also have ties to the Bulletin.
The Bulletin magazine has come out with a complete magazine on the man with related topics with the same magazine movie title as the movie a month ago.
The magazine issue brings much-needed attention to the nuclear weapon ban and non-proliferation treaty. Most countries, including the United Nations, want a ban on nuclear weapons. However, all major developed countries have enough nuclear bombs to destroy the world.
The movie’s narrative is a gripping fusion of biopic and action thriller, offering an enthralling exploration of Oppenheimer’s academic pursuits, romantic entanglements, and political affiliations. As the story unfolds, viewers witness Oppenheimer’s passion for quantum mechanics and his passion with the brilliant psychiatrist and political activist Jean Tatlock.
Nolan’s directorial prowess shines through, elevating seemingly ordinary discussions in conference rooms and laboratories into gripping scenes that keep audiences on edge.
Nolan’s experimental use of IMAX filmmaking culminates in a powerful scene that vividly portrays without showcasing the horror or aftereffects of the nuclear blast or test released by the atomic bomb on mankind. The movie does not shy away from sparking moral, social, and political debates, addressing crucial decisions such as the use of the bomb on civilians and the development of the hydrogen bomb.
While the film’s fascinating nature captivates audiences, some experts have questioned historical accuracy and completeness. Additionally, Nolan’s tendency to portray women through male perspectives has drawn criticism, though, in this case, it aligns with Oppenheimer’s viewpoint.
The Bulletin, in its review of the film, praises Nolan’s ability to condense a vast 700-page book, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, into a three-hour feature. Bird’s exhaustive research and portrayal of Oppenheimer’s personality and accomplishments add depth to the film.
Nolan’s ability to condense a comprehensive biography into a three-hour feature deserves praise, and the all-star cast delivers stellar performances. The film’s brisk pace and expert editing keep audiences engaged, seamlessly transitioning between different periods of Oppenheimer’s life of past, present and future gazing in the crystal ball and where required past has been depicted in Black and white.
As viewers immerse themselves in the intense and intriguing world of “Oppenheimer,” the movie serves as a reminder of the moral dilemmas and complex decisions that shaped history. It offers a compelling look at a remarkable genius man and his pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb, prompting us to reflect on the consequences of scientific progress.
In conclusion, “Oppenheimer” is a captivating journey into the mindscape of history’s atomic era. Nolan’s skilful storytelling and the exceptional performances by the cast make it a must-watch for those interested in the complexities of scientific advancement and the moral dilemmas faced by those who shape the world. As the movie prompts debates on nuclear disarmament and arms control, it leaves an indelible impact on viewers, urging them to ponder the consequences of humanity’s pursuit of knowledge and power.