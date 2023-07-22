Oppenheimer - Masterly Portrait of the Father of the Atomic Bomb

"Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s latest cinematic masterpiece, takes audiences on an unimaginably fascinating voyage through the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant mind behind the atomic bomb.

Skilfully interweaving science, politics, and personal drama, the film captures the essence of an enigmatic figure who left an indelible mark on history since the second world war between fame and controversy and continues to remain in the news in the 21st century too.

The movie begins by revisiting the turbulent era of the 1950s, when Oppenheimer faced accusations of being a Soviet spy, leading to the suspension of his security clearance. Despite his efforts to challenge the decision, he could not reinstate his government service. However, recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s decision in December 2022 reversed the 1954 order, restoring Oppenheimer’s legacy to its rightful place in American society. The movie is going to bring up his image and one will not be surprised if he wins some more prestigious awards posthumously.

The movie has mention of Sanskrit quotes. Oppenheimer learned Sanskrit in 1933, first reading the Bhagavad Gita in the original language, and was much influenced by the religious book.

Film enthusiasts initially questioned how Nolan’s preference for IMAX cameras and thundering sound designs would complement a story primarily revolving around intense discussions and debates among different groups of men handling physics theory, use of pen and paper, blackboard, and chalk. Nevertheless, the movie has defied all scepticism and emerged as a genuine masterpiece.

For those who have followed Oppenheimer’s history, the film strikes a personal chord, taking them back to significant moments in the physicist’s life. Oppenheimer’s character sheds light on the emotional struggles of a man caught in the difficult political landscape amidst the second world war.