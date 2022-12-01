Opportunities in trout farming

Before 1947, under the Dogra Rule, trout in Kashmir was a food accessible to aristocrats and nobles. For people below aristocracy and nobility, trout was like a star to be gazed at but not to be touched.
British colonists in India felt homesick without their favorite species of fish, the trout. Just to satiate the longing for trout eating, a determined group of Britain decided to bring the trout to Indian streams.
Utilizing money and energy after so many perspiring attempts resulted in the success of getting their favorite food, the trout, to India. In 1899 with the courtesy of the Duke of Bedford, the first batch of trout of ten thousand (10000) eggs arrived in Kashmir.
Trout is a highly prized freshwater fish with very fine aromatic flesh. It generally prefers cold water from Lakes and rivers. Although some of its species are found in the sea. Trout’s delicate flavor varies slightly depending on the species.
Their meat also varies in color, white, ivory, pink, and reddish depending on varying feeding characteristics. Trout are of varying species like Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout, Lake Char, Brook Trout, Arctic Char, and Grayling. Trout is environmentally friendly.
The government of JKUT and Ladakh has taken the tremendous initiative to develop trout culture by generating employment and revenue, Government has incepted the development of trout fish farming in each district of JK (UT) and Ladakh (UT) since 2009. On average, in the present scenario, every district is dispensing employment to 50 to 100 families.
Each family on average is capable of earning an income of 5 to 10 lacs per annum. One big maneuver taken by the government was that it declared district Anantnag of JK (UT) as the Trout District of India. Under ODOP (one district-one product) scheme, the said district has been specified for the development of trout fish culture.
The maneuver has been recognized and supported by NFDB (National Fisheries Development Board) ICAR (Indian Council of Agriculture and Research) Delhi gives its succor to the development of fisheries in the UTs. At present, thousands of metric tons of salable trout weighing 250 to 1000gms are available in district Anantnag.
Not only in Anantnag but in every district trout to people is available. Hatcheries have been dispensed to the private farmers in every district of the UTs enabling them to produce seedlings. Stocking of Rainbow and Brown Trout at high-altitude lakes and streams enhances their population.
DCFR (Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research) initiated a highland trout farming program under Tribal Sub Plan in 2013/2014. Under this program, the trout culture program was initiated in Chushout Shamma Village of Chushout block located near the bank of a tributary of the river Indus at 3280 meters above sea level in the Leh District.
As already discussed that the rearing of trout requires fresh water and the optimal temp needed for its peaceful living and growth is 10 to 12 degrees Celsius. Thus, the valley is potentially rich for the cultivation of trout culture.
In the valley, the South is potentially the richest as compared to the North and the center. In an assessment 60% of potential lies in the south of the Valley.
Since valleys, as well as Ladakh, as per their freshwater availability and suitable water temperatures, have the potential for the cultivation of trout farming, therefore, there are brilliant chances to further the developments in trout farming.
Campaigning shall be done to spread more and more information about the economic dividends of trout farming.
In every district, a team of experienced employees shall be constituted to visit the villages having geographical potential for trout farming to educate and aware the youth of the villages about the economic blessings of trout fish farming.
Those farmers who are already farming shall be encouraged to build more and more raceways to increase production to generate more revenue. Ensure technical guidance, and provide seed, feed, and marketing facilities to the farmers.
