Opportunities in trout farming

Before 1947, under the Dogra Rule, trout in Kashmir was a food accessible to aristocrats and nobles. For people below aristocracy and nobility, trout was like a star to be gazed at but not to be touched.

British colonists in India felt homesick without their favorite species of fish, the trout. Just to satiate the longing for trout eating, a determined group of Britain decided to bring the trout to Indian streams.

Utilizing money and energy after so many perspiring attempts resulted in the success of getting their favorite food, the trout, to India. In 1899 with the courtesy of the Duke of Bedford, the first batch of trout of ten thousand (10000) eggs arrived in Kashmir.