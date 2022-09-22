Opposite poles show intense pull

Nadda changed the narrative when he talked about ‘Political Tolerance’ which was heading towards extinction with the passage of time. The august gathering of alumni included justices of high court, Speaker Vidhan Sabha and politicians of various parties.

It was an undiluted reaffirmation of faith, mutual respect and personal bonds which took precedence over political rivalry, a rare happening in current times when hatred and rancour has afflicted the society at large.

The scenes at HP University have provided fresh breath to the well-established tenets of democracy in the country. The spontaneous display of old ties by Nadda and Singha touched everyone’s heart.

Some well-meaning people in the audience said the dire need of the hour was to make efforts to sustain such an atmosphere and protect social fabric.

Nadda was nostalgic when he went down memory lane of his long, arduous journey from grassroots worker of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the president of BJP, its political offspring.

Nadda’s ascent from a HP University students’ union leader to the working president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in June, 2019 when the party had flourished in majority of the states and decimated the Opposition in the parliamentary polls, had turned the meeting of old guards as special and significant. Nadda’s references to his old friend Singha emanated from students days in hostel when latter used to taunt him to loan him only four to five RSS workers to bring revolution on the campus.