OTRAII HAE’EZ: Just Day Before Yesterday

All of you will have faced this for sure. ‘Otraii Haeez’ is a very common ‘expression’ that we hear daily. Doctors hear it too very often while dealing with their patients.In Kashmiri dialect Ootree/Otraii means ‘day before yesterday’ and haeez is the respect that one adds to any person.

Making the literal meaning of ‘Otraii Haeez’ as ‘it was just day before yesterday sir/ madam’.But in practicality, ‘Otraii haeez’ has a life span far beyond ‘day before yesterday’.

It can vary from few days back to even few months back and in rare cases it can be even a year/s back. And it will be in varied areas of it being mentioned that the term carries that meaning.