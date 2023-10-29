Our Apple Trade

This year the apple production in Kashmir is said to be 40 percent lesser than the last year. However, the price of the fruit in the markets outside and also in the mandis here is higher this time.

Last year the low market rates, the delay in timely transportation of apple boxes to outside markets, and some other problems were the cause of concern for farmers and traders.

This year the government took some important steps in advance so that the fruit laden trucks are not unnecessarily halted for long on the Srinagar - Jammu National Highway, and their transportation to outside markets not delayed unnecessarily.

Strict instructions were passed on to concerned officials from the top level for smooth movement of the fruit laden trucks on the highway. The people associated with apple production and trade are happy with the moves and optimistic that such steps continue in future as well.