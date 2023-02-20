Our ‘‘coaching’’ conundrum

In our milieu, a 7 minute drive from the airport takes you to the Kota of Kashmir. Coaching foetus thrives in a womb named Parraypora. It is an uptown locality; a meretricious market for medical/engineering entrances.

The making of Parraypora as Kashmir’s coaching hub rolls back to early 1990s when a veteran biology teacher shifted his base from congested downtown to sparsely populated civil lines. It was a true service then; unfurled into a conspiring clan with years. In less than three decades, the place has unsurprisingly turned to become the city’s best paymaster.

Every year, students across the valley swell up on the roads of Parraypora. From Kanelwan to Kaloosa, Dadsara to Drugmulla, Khag to Khadniyar, teens throng this Mecca for NEET/JEE. When parents are hard-sold the idea of sending their children to coaching classes from an early age to get a leg-up on entrance exams, children succumb to pressure and follow the crowd. Interest and aptitude of kids is often overpassed. Tragic but true. Hence, coaching centres become the indisputable beneficiaries of this overwhelming migration.

Take a walk down the streets of Parraypora; massive commercialization has clawed its way into this residential habitat. Crowd thins from the main road and floods the coaching campuses from dawn to dusk. Classrooms are a hotchpotch where teachers putting up collar mics address 200 plus students. Is this the normal student teacher ratio approved by our sarkar?

What is the LG government doing about this violation? It is an obnoxious practice but crucial to make big money.