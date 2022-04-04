Our common identity

Jinnah visited Kashmir second time in 1944. He was greeted at two places. The first one, arranged by National conference; where the welcome address was read by Pt J.L Kilam. It had appealed to him so much that he said ‘even kings can feel proud at the warmth of welcome you have given to me’.

He was disappointed with the second welcome at Delegate, given by the leadership of Muslim Conference, which led him to advise them that without ‘Pandit company, they would go nowhere’. His mission was to pick up the alternate Muslim leadership, when Abdullah refused to budge. With Nehru’s closeness the image of Abdullah was colossal with unmatched popularity among his people.

Abdullah publicly scorned Quaid-i-Azam and forced him to leave valley, unceremoniously, which he never forgot. The Maharaja on his side worked to harm Abdullah. He was imprisoned, just before independence on the charges of mutiny.

Abdullah’s survival was doubtful without Nehru’s resolute support. Nehru sent three lawyers from Delhi to fight his case and made it a point that grand Abdullah assumes power, just after the instrument of accession was signed with the Maharaja, who had just survived from the surprise ‘tribal raid from Pakistan.

Abdullah was sworn on October 31, 1947. Nehru and Rafi Ahmad Kidwai shared the dais with Abdullah to affirm the bond. Nehru said ‘as in the past so in the future we shall stand together and face every enemy’. Abdullah responded with definite categorical statement. Later on, in 1950, Delhi Declaration was heralded by Abdullah as ‘the union of hearts and not the paper agreement, which no power on Earth can loosen’.