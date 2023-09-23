Our crisis: A predicament of an age

The head of the state has to play on polemics of power, for populism cannot go with internationalism. And without populism, power remains fugitive. These are the hard realities. The world order is not a political order predominantly, but survival mode on hard economics and on soft political manipulations. It is what neo-liberalism is all about. Human resources are assets, provided it is skilled, working manually, as well as, functional on machines. The companies, institutions and the states care for them. If unskilled, instant perish, hardly a tear from any eye. It is our crisis of age, perishing of multitudes across the globe. The shining malls, glazing automobiles, travelling and visiting, clothes and ornaments, all need purchasing power. There is a vast class of people, who die because of hunger, may not be in our country, but across the globe its number is enormous. Their life is in movements from villages to towns and towns to cities and cities to across the countries, for survival and livelihood. Like, vagrants and visitors with visa or without visas, they remain isolated and secluded for years together. And once they stabilize, they willfully get detained in imagined nationalism. Look at the Diaspora existence, physically engaged there and mentally attached here.

Emphasizing on economics without human morality is political economics, a quest for power appetite. Since, faith is in affluence and affluence gives identity and it is displayable. It is visible in clothing, brands, mobiles sets, haircuts and mode of transport. Those who can afford it and those who cannot are discernible. The rural, urban and global continuums have attained new forms, like COVID changes its mutations. Moral values are stable values but only to be praised, not to be cultivated. Unsettlements and individual pleasure maximizations are to be searched and played without any guilt. Speaking about corrupt people seems to be a pretense, when corruption is running in the veins of the entire system. For, the definition of institutional merit has come out to the identified tick marks, apparently on target realizing in terms of materiality, rather than on institutional vitality to strive for excellence. In the process, it has turned out to be an era of acute surveillances. There is a huge trust deficit in human interactions, doubt on machine and even mimicry on nature and God, in private conversations. Apparently the scene is different. The ritualism, daily prayers are on rise for the relative score to compete with one another. The dependency syndromes have played so hard that freedom is paralyzed with insecurities. The conventional established institutions have outlived. We need new reformations that would read human nature well. Possibly, a multiple modernity that combines identified traditions, religious messages and scientific temperament in such a way that it has capacity to grow organically, not to get diminishing with the dust of time. Without thinking of humanity, going primordial is suicidal. Until that reformation comes humans would suffer, especially the youth.