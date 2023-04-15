Our Dim-lit Moon

Ruyat-e-Hilal, each year Ramadhan comes or leaves, gives us unsleeping time. The anxiety over sighting, or not sighting, the moon can last till even midnight. And there have been occasions when people dozed off believing it was another day of fasting, but waking up they found Eid on the bedside. That makes the whole affair not just sensational and stressed, but comical and disgraceful.

Howsoever we defend it in the name of faith, even the faithful find difficult to hide the ludicrous in it. No matter how hard some of the sections in the Muslim clergy defend this way of deciding on the lunar timing, it is finally going to yield to the scientific way of determining the phases of moon. Till then, we would only earn layers of laughter form within and outside. Our fate!

For the moment, it is not the crescent on the horizon that matters. It is the Committee on the ground that decides if there was a crescent on the horizon or not. And when it announces, it doesn’t say it was there or wasn’t. It makes you hold your breathe for an epoch.

Whether the moon appeared or not comes only afterwards, first are the ones who appeared on the Committee. That is the most tortuous, and embarrassing part of it. The whole affair sounds not only retrogressive, but a display of a tyrannical grip of the clergy over the laity.

This year, another notoriety was added to it. The government in J&K announced to have its own Ruyat e Hilal committee. As if one was not enough. A Line of Actual Control being carved out on the moon.