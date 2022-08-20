Our Older Friends

BY DR. TASADUQ HUSSAIN MIR

According to the 2011 census of Jammu & Kashmir, there is almost 7.11% of the population between the age group 60 to 89. The age group 90-99 comprises less than 1% (0.18%).

If we take population growth into consideration my personal guess would be that these numbers might not change much. It is very important to know how we treat this population in the established healthcare system and what might need change or attention.

Before we delve into the possible changes or adjustments that might be needed we need to understand some age-related phenomenon that we might come across in this patient population.

Contrary to the common belief that all elderly people might have cognitive deficits and might not be able to comprehend and understand what their doctors and nurses or any other medical provider have to say, most elderly patients have only mild cognitive changes that do not interfere with their activities of daily life (ADLs) and instrumental activities of daily life (IADLs).