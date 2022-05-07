OUR POWER WOES | Addressing the Peak Demand

Every summer one used to read the news about the augmentation of our power transmission and distribution infrastructure with the concluding remarks suggesting that the power supply scenario will see a vast improve in coming winter.

Come winter and we would continue to suffer both the scheduled as well as unscheduled power cuts. However, last winter the power situation was well managed and generally the load shedding was within acceptable range.

However, the goodwill created by JKPDD during the winter seems to have been lost in the last few weeks because of heavy and unannounced load shedding particularly during peak hours.

It is only very recently that the power supply situation has shown improvement.