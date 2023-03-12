And Bonn Kasaba was used by commoners and tribal women and it was like a bandana (handkerchief). The Bonne Kasaba in Kashmir is supposed to be worn by women of artisan fraternity like milkmaids, baker women, vegetable grower women, fisher women, etc who are believed to be illustrious in their work. They wore it to easily place load on their heads.

Once a famous costume of women in the valley, the Thoud Kasaba has almost vanished from the scene. However, Bonn Kasaba which was embroidered with bead and metallic pendants hanging on its front sides of face has got its modern looks.

The best example is Srinagar Mughal gardens where in summers locals adorn tourist women by wearing a unique costume, the head cap of which is our traditional Kasaba in its modern style.

Though the Korabdar Pheran which women wear was not the actual combination of Thoud Kasaba, yet, in the present times, it suits with the Bonn Kasaba. The photographs of it can be found in the albums of the tourists in India and abroad, representing our rich culture and tradition. This costume, so to say, is a fusion of the traditional and the modern dress.

It merits a mention here that Kasaba is actually an ensemble of different gold, silver ornaments like Tikka, Taweez, Hung Taweez, Balhorr, pinned to a red cap having intricate Tille work (silver thread work) and a veil made of Pashmina or silk pinned at top of the Kasaba which descended towards the hair. The two triangular ornaments are called Taweez and the centre ornament is called Tikka and the earrings are called Balhorr.