Our Traditional Samavar

Samavar is believed to be of Russian, Persian or Turkish origin which reached Kashmir from Central Asia through Hazrat Shahi Hamdan (RA), who visited Kashmir some five centuries ago.

The revered saint is said to have introduced many arts and crafts here, besides doing missionary work; the art of making Samovar being one of them.

Samavar is found in every home of Kashmir. Samavors are made of copper or brass. Inside a samovar there is a metal pipe running vertically through the middle which acts as a chimney and as a compartment in which the burning coal is put.

The bottom of this chimney is porous to allow soot to exit and be collected at the base of it, to be thrown out later. It also acts as a discharge pipe for the leftover burnt coal. Not much coke is needed for its operation. One handle is provided for the Samovar to be carried from one place to another.

The cone-shaped nose through which boiled tea or water is poured out is called the “Krantik” (‘Hee’ in Kashmiri). A small cap is put above this tap called “Zew” in Kashmiri. The main body is connected to the bottom of the Samovar by the “Neck”.