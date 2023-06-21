Our Traditional Zapan

The custom of Zapan originated among the royal rulers of Kashmir since ancient times. Royal ladies were usually not to be seen in public. They would travel in cots that were covered and decorated. Even during British rule in India, most of the British ladies used cot (palki) an alternate to Zapan to show off their status. It was also well used in the subcontinent also during Mughal rule and colonial times.

Zapan was made up of Qiro wood. It was 3 feet high and 3 feet wide box like structure which was famous for its durability and nice finish. A rectangular plank of wood fastened on two finished logs served as base for it.

Made by the carpenters in those days, Zapan would appear a small room like space to accommodate a bride. This casing had an opening on one side which functioned as a door with a small window called roshandan (ventilator). The space was covered outwardly with a red colored cloth which used to be the favorite color of brides once.

The base of this palanquin was covered either with blanket or mattress with a pillow kept behind the bride for the easy journey towards her matrimonial home. The skilled carpenters would either keep the right side or the front side of the Zapan as the door for the bride.

However, the preferred exit opening was the front side. It required mastery to carve a Zapan out. Zapan was arranged for the bride only, and for the bridegroom a horse was kept ready because those days there was no transport available.