Our unhappy today and happy yesterday

BY MUNIBA SHAFI

In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving world, the pursuit of happiness remains a constant, yet increasingly elusive, aspiration. Modern people face various challenges like stress, societal pressures, and technology-related issues, which can hinder happiness.

Additionally, the pursuit of materialism over well-being and the fast-paced nature of modern life may contribute to reduced overall happiness levels.

We must prioritize health and knowledge in order to be happy. Health and knowledge are indeed vital. Good health provides the foundation for a fulfilling life, while knowledge empowers us to make informed decisions, grow, and contribute positively to society.

Our present often seems vastly different and less content than our past due to societal changes, increased stress, and shifting priorities. Nostalgia can make yesterday seem happier, but adapting to today's challenges is essential for a fulfilling future.

A generation gap can be defined as the ideological differences among people from different generations. The generation gap is often considered a threat to children's moral values, a statement lacking veracity.

The situation and living conditions in the 1900s were vastly different from the 21st century. Most children have parents born in that era, resulting in a significant generational disparity. Modernity seems to have brought about perils in many ways.