Our values and polythene bags

I still remember in 1990 as a kid going with my parents to purchase grocery items. My parents and all other people used to carry bags made of cloth and buy grocery items which were not packaged. Most of purchases were made on trust, and that trust was never broken.
Today in 2022 we carry polythene bags and purchase packaged grocery items, but still not sure whether “date of manufacture or expiry is correct”? Or forged..
Human civilization has come a long way, where now we humans can make coldest ice cream in minutes but still unable to control our anger and maintain calm even after days.
I am not against construction of hospitals in any place or country. But what can be its deeper meaning? People are getting ill more and more. I agree in some places hospital facilities are needed, no qualms about that.
It is time we gauge correct meaning of “Health awareness”, ideally so much awareness on diseases should be done that people fall ill less and less and hence need for health facilities should be decreased.
I will give one example, about a gazetted officer or a rich man and his driver. Since I believe in dignity of labor , I respect people on basis of how kindly they treat each other and not money.
So a driver and a rich man are going on a long drive, both get tired, driver tells his rich employer “Sir, you see the sweet shop there, I will go and eat some sweets, and have some tea”.
While rich man takes some water bottle and piece of dry bread from his bag as he has stomach issues, diabetes, hypertension, has to take medicine 5 times a day.
So who you want to become? I will always prefer to be a healthy poor man or a driver.
