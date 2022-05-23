Our values and polythene bags

I still remember in 1990 as a kid going with my parents to purchase grocery items. My parents and all other people used to carry bags made of cloth and buy grocery items which were not packaged. Most of purchases were made on trust, and that trust was never broken.

Today in 2022 we carry polythene bags and purchase packaged grocery items, but still not sure whether “date of manufacture or expiry is correct”? Or forged..

Human civilization has come a long way, where now we humans can make coldest ice cream in minutes but still unable to control our anger and maintain calm even after days.