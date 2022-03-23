Our water woes

BY MOHAMMED IQBAL DAR and AASIYA REHMAN

World celebrates Water Day and the aim of the day is to spread awareness about the water resource, its necessity and more importantly its maintenance.

But unfortunately the area of Mattipora Singhpora, Baramulla, is suffering from water crisis.

Decades passed but still population of this area is hoping that their demand for clean and safe drinking water would be met, but till date their demand could not be fulfilled.