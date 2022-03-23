Our water woes

BY MOHAMMED IQBAL DAR and AASIYA REHMAN
World celebrates Water Day and the aim of the day is to spread awareness about the water resource, its necessity and more importantly its maintenance.
But unfortunately the area of Mattipora Singhpora, Baramulla, is suffering from water crisis.
Decades passed but still population of this area is hoping that their demand for clean and safe drinking water would be met, but till date their demand could not be fulfilled.
Today, we again raise this issue, and we want that our grievance should reach the offie of Honorable Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his team of administration; so that they look into the matter and resolve water crisis for Matttipora Singhpora, Baramulla, where near about 400 Households reside.
Also we have our nearby villages like Gund Khawaja Qasim, Arampora, Bonichakal, Balliharan, Parihaspora, Kripalpora Bala Rambail, Singhpora, Kripalgarh, KripalPora Payeen and Hanjiwara.
All these villages are surviving without having sufficient drinking water.
It is a matter of concern for all of us. Due to poor drinking water a number of diseases spread like Cholera, Diarrhea, Typhoid and Dysentery. We appeal the authorities to have kind attention towards the demand of the region. We would also like to mention here that the local administration is not properly managing water resource.
The residents of Mattipora village have only one access point for availing drinking water which is available for one hour a day where rural females come out from their homes for fetching drinking water for the day.
The village has about 400 households and no household has access to drinking water at home.
Local residents have a good water resource channel ‘Jeel River’ where the government only need to erect a filtration plant. This water resource can be used to supply drinking water for a number of villages.
Most of the times we talk about women empowerment, but we always fail to resolve the ground level problem for our womenfolk. All government schemes are useless until the ground level barriers to women empowerment are not removed.
Women of this area have to put in hard effort, investing enough time, to fetch just 10 liters of drinking water for their families. They travel 500 meters a day, on an average, for availing drinking water.
In the end, there is a population of 2 billion, around the world, who do not have access to safe drinking water, and our region is also part of the statistics. World has framed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved till 2030 that means every individual of the world will have access to all the facilities mentioned in the SDGs.
There are 17 SDGs in total; clean water and sanitation is the goal number 6. But after looking at the ground situation it seems difficult for India to achieve this goal till 2030.
As mentioned in this article the rural India still lacks clean drinking water facility, and is living very miserable life without proper access to drinking water.
We would like to appeal the district level administration, and UT level administration, and most importantly to Honorable LG, that give some attention to this area and resolve the water crisis for the residents of this village.
Mohammed Iqbal Dar, Research Scholar, Department of Commerce, Punjabi University, Patiala, Punjab
Aasiya Rehman, B.Sc Nursing Student, Baba Farid University of Health Science, Faridkot, Punjab
