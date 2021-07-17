Our Youtube Preachers, and that old KMD Bus

Let's presume there is woman in the audience and she turns around and presses the biological button. Man is not the only host to this carnal desire. Adam and Eve had together fallen for this desire. Our tele-evangelists might say anything, but all the arguments weaved in favour of man's 'divine' right to multiple marriages fall flat on the face.

I have nothing against the preachers, they are a part of our society. They are as good or as bad as the society at large is. My ache first originates from their selection of themes. As if Muslims around the world, including Kashmir, are suffering just because the man in them marries a single woman. And then, on a more serious note, does Quran promote multiple marriages. A simple reading of the Text where this theme comes into discussion, conveys the contrary. It is in the context of orphans in that small Muslim community of Prophet's time that God speaks about marrying the mothers of those orphans for the sake orphans. And there too God commands Muslims to uphold the principles of justice and safeguard the rights of those women, and never to consider it as a favour on them. Making it a difficult decision. It has nothing to do with the carnal desire of a man. That idea is an abomination of worst order. It brings disgrace to Muslim society and to Islam.

This sermonising is a disgrace in itself. Sadly, preachers abandon themselves to the excitement of the moment that they themselves generate by regaling the audience with all kinds of dramatic stuff. Look at their eyes, the expressions on face, and the body movement – it is all ablaze with charm. In this spell stuffed atmosphere anything can sell. And our society, as the society across the Line, abounds with such sermonising. Even in our stupidities we are related... oops, no politics. Siyasi Guftugu Karna Mana Hai. I seal my lips. But the bus goes on the wheels.

If we focus on society everything else will take care of itself. In that KMD bus, all the 52 passengers seated, and another 52 standing comprised our society. No matter what was written, and where, the journey never stopped. So focus on sending right signals into this society. Rather than marrying again and again, it is time to think - again and again. And to think is a divine injunction, it's an accumulated human wisdom, and there is no difference of opinion on that. Thinking brings grace to mankind.