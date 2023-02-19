Outbreak of Hepatitis-A

Hepatitis-A has broken out at Wathu village in Shopian district; five persons have tested positive. Samples of 150 persons have been also taken for the testing. This is not for the first time in recent times that Hepatitis-A has broken out in any South Kashmir village.

According to reports, earlier some cases were reported from Ganowpora area in the same district. Few months back two children had died due to Hepatitis-A at Turka Tachloo village in south Kashmir. The medical experts have been saying that consuming of unsafe water is the main cause for Hepatitis-A in the villages.

The health department should take more steps so that the further spread of the disease is stopped immediately. Those infected should get immediate treatment.