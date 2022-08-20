BY DR. ZUBAIR SALEEM
Older people frequently have complex social and care needs that are intricately related to their acute and chronic medical conditions.
The ability to take a holistic, multidisciplinary view rather than focusing on a single problem or organ is the idea behind taking care of senior citizens differently.
To promote the concept of healthy ageing with dignity Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, under the patronage of, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather took several measures regarding holistic health and overall wellbeing of the elderly.
Holistic Health Awareness Programs:
Exclusive awareness programs and health camps were conducted for Senior Citizens. Hundreds of senior citizens from all walks of life retired officials and senior citizens from marginalised sections were given the awareness about holistic health.
Training Program for Health Officials:
90 health officials that includes doctors and physiotherapists posted at district hospitals and various health centres in the Kashmir division were trained about recent advances in Geriatric Medicine, comprehensive evaluation of geriatric patients and the importance of health care for senior citizens at Geriatric Department, JLNM Hospital.
Establishing Geriatric, Pain and Palliative Care Centres:
On 30th March 2022, Hon’ble LG, Shri Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the Geriatric, Pain and Palliative Care Centres in all district hospitals. Besides Geriatric wards, these hospitals have separate OPDs and ticket counters for senior citizens. Since then, in four months, 28769 senior citizens have been treated in these centres.
Home Based Care (HBC):
Dr Mushtaq A Rather, Director of Health Services Kashmir, further directed teams of doctors and paramedics to provide Home Based Care to bedridden senior citizens, especially the unprivileged and marginalised.
Elder Abuse Awareness Program:
DHSK, commemorated World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD-22) across all hospitals of the Kashmir Division. The slogan of the day proposed by Dr. Mushtaq, HAVE YOU SEEN YOUR GOD? HAVE YOU SEEN YOUR PARENTS? was aimed to create awareness about the importance of parents.
Central Schemes under NHM:
DHSK encourages the whole public in general and Senior Citizens in particular to avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Health Card and to procure good quality medicines from PM Jan Ashudhi Stores at very low rates.
Geriatric Department, JLNM Hospital:
Besides Geriatric Medicine OPD, Non-Interventional Pain Management in Elderly, Ortho-Geriatric OPD is functional every Wednesday. JLNM Hospital, Geriatric Pharmacy provides free selected medicines to senior citizens.
Dr. Zubair Saleem, DHSK for Senior Citizens
