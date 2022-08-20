BY DR. ZUBAIR SALEEM

Older people frequently have complex social and care needs that are intricately related to their acute and chronic medical conditions.

The ability to take a holistic, multidisciplinary view rather than focusing on a single problem or organ is the idea behind taking care of senior citizens differently.

To promote the concept of healthy ageing with dignity Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, under the patronage of, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq A Rather took several measures regarding holistic health and overall wellbeing of the elderly.