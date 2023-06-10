Overcharging customers for card payments

Notably, COVID-19 pandemic gave an unprecedented push to digital banking transactions and digital payment channels like mobile banking, e-banking, credit & debit cards, point of sale machines, electronic funds transfer through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) & Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) etc. became the preferred mode of financial transactions. Today, even small value household transactions are taking place in large volumes through electronic payment channels.

However, going digital doesn’t mean customer convenience alone. Banks too have been garnering a lot of benefits in the way of technology. Digital payment platforms have reduced their cost of transactions drastically and have helped the banks to generate revenue through these multiple channels. Besides, digitization has considerably reduced human error and has simultaneously enabled a strong reporting system of each and every transaction.

But, it’s the cost at which digital transactions are made available to the consumers which has surfaced as a major concern. Even as most of the cardholders show resentment against the merchants, they also take a dig at their card issuing banks for not coming clean on the issue. They say the banks while issuing the card didn’t mention that the cardholder has to pay a certain percentage as commission to the merchant while making purchases through these cards. The banks promote their card services free of cost while making purchases through these cards.

Why does a merchant or shopkeeper ask cardholders for such ‘commission’?

When a cardholder swipes a debit/credit card on the PoS machine to make payment against the purchases, the merchants have to pay some fees (1%-2%) to the Bank or the rental fees for the PoS machine. This is the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), the fee to be paid by shops, businesses, merchants and others to the card issuing banks for facilitating digital payments.

In other words, these charges are to be borne by them as the cost of running the business and availing the convenience of taking the payments without hassles. On one hand, they feel burdened to pay these charges and on the other, they want to retain the facility for customers as payment through cards has been surging. Amid this dilemma, the merchants pass on these charges to the customers and force them to pay some percentage of the bill amount as commission for using cards for payment. If a customer refuses to pay the commission, they ask him/her to pay by cash and even guide them to a nearby ATM. If any customer argues, they wrongly justify the charging of commission by stating that the amount goes to the bank.

If a bank charges the merchants for PoS facility, why are merchants wrong to ask customers for extra amount while making payment through cards?

See, there are no freebies in business. The banks are offering their products and services to their customers at a cost. Point of Sale (PoS) machines are one such facility which enhances the business environment of a merchant establishment. Over a period of time, the electronic mode of payment has become the preferred mode to conduct financial transactions. People do not generally carry a large amount of cash when they go out to make purchases. In this scenario, PoS works to a merchant’s advantage. If credit/debit cards have enhanced the purchasing power of the cardholders, it’s the PoS facility at a shop which makes the merchants capitalize on the cardholders’ enhanced purchasing power and sells more than what it would have with only cash purchases. Precisely, having a PoS machine is in the best interest of the merchant. When a customer uses cards, the merchant is assured of getting his money immediately after the transaction is approved. And the merchant gets the amount directly credited into his account, which means he is absolved of storing the cash at his shop and then engaging a person to get it deposited in the account. In other words, the merchant saves time by offering PoS facility to his customers and helps him to garner more business during the day.

So, it’s not justified for a merchant to charge customers for using the PoS machine. Merchants need to understand that they are utilizing the facility for their own business convenience alone and bank charges are justified for such a facility. It’s unethical, rather illegal to ask customers to pay for a facility which they avail to run their business.