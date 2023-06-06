Overhead footbridge needed

The Children's Hospital in Srinagar was shifted from Sonawar to Bemina last year. The hospital witnesses huge rush of patients and their family members, accompanying them.

While a number of facilities and other related infrastructure has been made available in the hospital since last year. and more such facilities are in the pipeline, the absence of an overhead footbridge outside the hospital is posing risk to the pedestrians.

The large number of vehicles moving speedily on the highway just in front of the hospital is making it difficult for the pedestrians to cross the road. There is always a threat of loss of life in a road accidents.