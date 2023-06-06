Overhead footbridge needed

The Children's Hospital in Srinagar was shifted from Sonawar to Bemina last year. The hospital witnesses huge rush of patients and their family members, accompanying them.
While a number of facilities and other related infrastructure has been made available in the hospital since last year. and more such facilities are in the pipeline, the absence of an overhead footbridge outside the hospital is posing risk to the pedestrians.
The large number of vehicles moving speedily on the highway just in front of the hospital is making it difficult for the pedestrians to cross the road. There is always a threat of loss of life in a road accidents.
Two persons were killed in March when hit by an ambulance near the hospital. A woman was also killed in a separate mishap.
Crossing the road is always full of anxiety and fear for the pedestrians, particularly the women and children. According to reports, the hospital authorities said that they have taken up the matter with the administration and are optimistic about a solution.
On the other hand the Roads and Building Department officials said that they cannot construct an overhead footbridge as it is a highway and that they cannot violate the guidelines of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Whatever the difficulties in construction of the bridge, those should be overcome as the footbridge is very important for the safety of the pedestrians. All concerned departments must work together to find a solution.
If a solution is not found out soon, the lives of pedestrians crossing the road will be at risk. There can be more mishaps. Surely, the authorities will not like to put the lives of pedestrians to danger, so immediately the footbridge has to be constructed.
If such footbridges have been constructed at other places on the highway, why not outside the Children's Hospital. Secondly, ambulances driving on the other side of the road, carrying ailing children, should not be made to cover a long distance to take a U-turn, and then only reach the hospital.
The traffic department officials and other concerned authorities must together find a solution, and create a special for the hospital bound ambulances to make a turn near the hospital.
Safety of patients, their attendants and other pedestrians is the responsibility of concerned officials. The reaching of ambulances in hospital in time and safe crossing of pedestrians on the road must be made possible.
So far as the crossing of the road by people is concerned, an overhead footbridge is a solution. And that bridge must come up without any delay.