P-A-T-H: Planning Alternative Tomorrows with Hope

Today, I would like to talk to you about an exciting planning process named PATH. What is PATH?. What does this mean? This planning process looks at the life of a person with a disability now and helps identify and plan how the person would like their life to look in the future.
What are their goals and dreams? What are their gifts and strengths? Along with what needs to change and how? When will this happen? And who will help the person with the disability to achieve this? This information can greatly assist a person with a disability in achieving a valued life. It will lead them on a journey, graphically recording their visions, dreams and actions for the future.
This planning process often invites people who know the person with the disability well, to participate. These may include their family members, friends, neighbours, teachers, employers, supporters, people in their networks and other community members.
They all come together with the commitment to plan and action a positive future for the person with a disability in this instance, named the pathfinder.
The PATH process requires two facilitators. A process facilitator and a graphic facilitator. The graphic facilitator captures words and images on paper, clarifies what has been said if it’s unclear and offers a summary on regular occasions.
The graphic facilitator uses images, shapes and colour, using their ears and hands to highlight their listening. The process facilitator is responsible for holding the space and assisting the pathfinder throughout the steps and questions of the process.
The process facilitator uses their words, voice and eyes, to encourage contributions, of not just the pathfinder, but of the pathfinder’s supporters as well. How does this happen? There are seven steps in creating a path that build a central focus around the person with the disability.
The end-result is a graphically-scribed poster for the pathfinder to keep and reflect upon what they have identified as their future goals. It is a visual reminder to inspire them in how to pursue their dreams.
Path is a planning process that looks at the life of a person with a disability. It helps identify and plan how the person would like their life to look in the future. Today we’re going to visually create a path for Sarah (name used just to make it easy).
As I break down the seven steps in creating a path, you will notice Sarah’s future being mapped out identifying her hopes and dreams, her skills and abilities and what she needs to do and how, and with who all together helping her graphically visualize and focus on her future. The path poster is kept as a visual reminder to inspire Sarah to on how to pursue her goals.
Let’s begin. Step one, my dreams. This person step is about the visions and dreams of the pathfinder. In this case, Sarah. We’ve found that some people are quite articulate and know exactly what they want, while others may need to be encouraged to dream.
Every attempt is made to ensure that the pathfinder can contribute to the conversation. This can be the moment when families learn new things about the person and what the pathfinder wants for their future.
Step two, goals. This time it looks at what goals would be possible given a set amount of time. This timeframe is decided by the pathfinder. The timeframe can be as little as a few months to as long as five years.
It’s important not to rush this process but rather allow enough time for the pathfinder to think about and articulate their goals.
It is during these two steps that the initial gifts of the pathfinder can be identified. The gifts of the pathfinder can be identified at any stage during the path and listing these gifts and strengths of the pathfinder can often assist in deepening the conversation during the path.
Step three, the now. Here’s where we look at what is happening for the pathfinder now. This step helps families realize exactly how active or inactive the person’s life is. It is here that decisions are made to get the pathfinder more involved in their community life.
Step four, enroll. This step of the path requires you to think about whom you need to talk to, to talk about coming on board to assist the pathfinder to achieve the goals listed on the path.
This often results in comments like I know someone who might be able to assist here or what about joining this? This step in the path process can really open a person’s world and show how they can become a valued member of the community.
The most important person in this step is at the top of the list and that’s the pathfinder. It is now where we record, who is in attendance at the path on the day of the planning. This can be family members, friends, supporters, people in their networks, teachers, employers, and other community members.
Step five, stronger. This step involves asking the pathfinder to question themselves. How are you going to stay strong? What do you need to do to make sure you stay motivated to achieve the goals listed on the path? It’s at this point where people become excited about getting started. The positive ideas listed are often inspiring and encouraging to the pathfinder especially when they know it’s all about them.
Step six, bold steps. This step in the path is considered the halfway point. It can be a real motivator. The thought behind this step requires you to think about breaking down those big goals into smaller steps and smaller timeframes.
Step seven, are the first steps. Child action for the next few months. It is in this last step of the process that you may ask yourself some of these questions.
What kind of things will have to be done to realize the goals over the next few months? Who will be responsible for each goal? How can we improve our skills to achieve these goals? How can we improve our relationship? What new contacts, resources, and assistance may be needed? What’s needed to keep us happy and healthy along the path to achieving our dream.
Also looking backwards, what progress has been made? What are the goal to be achieved in the next month and what support is needed from each other? Well, that’s the process. And as you can see this planning process can be a very powerful motivator and life-changing tool for a person with a disability. The path planning process is available to families free of charge.
