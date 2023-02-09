P-A-T-H: Planning Alternative Tomorrows with Hope

Today, I would like to talk to you about an exciting planning process named PATH. What is PATH?. What does this mean? This planning process looks at the life of a person with a disability now and helps identify and plan how the person would like their life to look in the future.

What are their goals and dreams? What are their gifts and strengths? Along with what needs to change and how? When will this happen? And who will help the person with the disability to achieve this? This information can greatly assist a person with a disability in achieving a valued life. It will lead them on a journey, graphically recording their visions, dreams and actions for the future.

This planning process often invites people who know the person with the disability well, to participate. These may include their family members, friends, neighbours, teachers, employers, supporters, people in their networks and other community members.

They all come together with the commitment to plan and action a positive future for the person with a disability in this instance, named the pathfinder.

The PATH process requires two facilitators. A process facilitator and a graphic facilitator. The graphic facilitator captures words and images on paper, clarifies what has been said if it’s unclear and offers a summary on regular occasions.

The graphic facilitator uses images, shapes and colour, using their ears and hands to highlight their listening. The process facilitator is responsible for holding the space and assisting the pathfinder throughout the steps and questions of the process.

The process facilitator uses their words, voice and eyes, to encourage contributions, of not just the pathfinder, but of the pathfinder’s supporters as well. How does this happen? There are seven steps in creating a path that build a central focus around the person with the disability.