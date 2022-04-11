Pakistan: An unabated drift

A leader who was sitting by the side of phone to get a call from White House for more than 15 months cannot, and should not be claiming that he stood up to Washington and all the interference in its domestic and foreign policy.

Why Washington became a big villain for Imran Khan only when he was faced with a crisis of political survival in his own country. In a democracy, such things do happen. This “foreign hand” theory is always dangerous and it has its own consequences.

In India, late Mrs. Indira Gandhi, during her years in premiership, especially before she proclaimed democracy, used to “ see foreign hand” against all the political opposition to her rule; and she justified the emergency in June 1975 to crush the foreign hand. And the result was that her one step of declaring emergency to save her position, despite having been told by Allahabad High Court that she had to go, brought a permanent blot to the Indian democracy.

This happens when individuals think that they are integral to the country and the nations cannot be run without them. And they always see foreign conspiracies to unseat them. Congress president Dev Kant Baruah invented a phrase; “Indira is India, and India is Indira”. And everyone knows that what consequences the Indian nation had to face. India is too vast and vibrant a country to be known by any single leader, and that holds true for other countries as well.