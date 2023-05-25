Pakistan Default Risk Grows Day By Day

Pakistan is edging closer to a default as political unrest sparked by the recent arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and violence in the country — on other hand four months delay in International Monetary Fund bailout.

Pakistan’s default risk has risen considerably amid lack of breakthrough with the IMF.

Pakistan’s 100 largest businesses have opposed the continuation of the super tax and voiced their concerns about the imposition of up to 7.5% income tax on their retained profits. They issued a stark warning to the government about the increasing default risks and its impact on the business environment.