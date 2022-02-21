Pakistan snubs Navy to please China

Pakistan government is forcing its Navy, one of the defence arms of the country, to vacate land at critically important Gwadar in Balochistan, to oblige China.

The Cabinet committee of the Pakistan government, dealing with the issue of making land available to Chinese, has ruled out all pleas of its Navy to retain land, just measuring 20 acres – the navy was already forced to vacate 72 acres of land at Gwadar to the Chinese companies – which shows it very clearly that Pakistan, in all practical terms, has surrendered its security concerns to the wishes of the Chinese.

The latest decision of the Government must have surprised and shocked Pakistani Navy. This is much worse than setting up of military bases – a cold war phenomenon – and it must have delivered lessons to the Pakistani public that their government trusts Chinese more than their own security forces for the defence of their nation.