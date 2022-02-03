Palliative Care in Cancer

He was 75, suffering from cancer colon and had undergone surgery followed by chemotherapy in 2019, as per the attendants. He was not taking meals, even tea for last two weeks.

Day by day he is becoming weak and is not able to walk, or even talk. At the same time, the attendants were whispering to each other that he will not survive now.

One of the attendants even loudly said to others, 'it is a futile exercise to get him to hospital, when he is almost at death bed.