Pandemics, Policy and Justice: Continual Effort

While evolving and implementing policies, we must agree at the beginning itself that the perfect one would not be achieved, but this does not preclude us from endeavouring to achieve the ideal. Here it is worth quoting, even if we may not fully agree with, what Marcel Wissenburg wrote in 1999 in Imperfection and impartiality: A liberal theory of social justice: “One reason why we live in states and societies is that there is no escape. We are born into them, we do not choose them or create them. Rather, they design us and our desires, needs, habits and customs; our own contribution as individuals to their make-up is usually negligible. We are in chains from the very first moment of our existence—even though by nature we may be free. Only collective action can change state and society. We also live in chains because it is the only alternative to a state of universal warfare, as Thomas Hobbes believed, or to a state of universal fear and insecurity, as less pessimistic contract theorists argued. We are not angels and we do not as a rule expect our fellow humans to be angels; we need them in chains to protect ourselves, and we chain ourselves to chain them.

Yet the bare existence of a state is not enough to warrant its preservation. ….Our individual chances of having a life worth living depend on the existence of protective and, as such, necessarily oppressive institutions, but institutions also depend on us. To exist and function, the institutions that make up states and societies require our active support; to give this support we need good reasons, and one among many good reasons is thought to be justice. To paraphrase Augustine, it is justice that makes the difference between the state and a band of robbers; it is justice that legitimizes institutions.”