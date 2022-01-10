Pangong Tso: Troubled Waters

Even those who were not lucky enough to visit Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh had a glimpse of its mesmerising beauty in one of the most popular Amir Khan starrer 3 Idiots.

At times, the beauty poses serious strategic challenges, and that’s what has happened now. This lake, until two years ago, was placid and a symbol of uncomfortable reconciliation between India and China.

Now it is bringing out the hard truth: China is constructing a bridge across the lake. It reestablishes that China is not interested in settling the border dispute with India, and second, more menacingly, it is moving aggressively, threatening the areas and the waters which are with India legally for ages. It concerns Jammu and Kashmir more, particularly