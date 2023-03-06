Paralytic Stroke: A global problem on the rise

Paralytic Stroke is a catastrophe. It leads to loss of many bodily abilities. These abilities could include difficulties in speech, movement and memory.

One of the common presentations is loss of movement of one part of the body (hemi-paresis). Stroke is a common cause of death after heart attacks and cancers in the general population.

Every year 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke and out of which 5 million die and another 5 million suffer permanent severe disability.

The prevalence of stroke in India based upon an epidemiological study conducted in 4 cities (Mumbai, Trivandrum, Ludhiana and Kolkata) state of Punjab and 12 villages of West Bengal published in 2021 by Stephanie Jones and others in International Journal of Stroke has been reported the crude prevalence to be 26-757 100,000 of population and a crude incidence to be 108-172/100,000.

They reported a one-month mortality of 18-42%. These figures match the figures of crude prevalence 143/100,00 reported by Sushil Razdan, carried out in Kuthar Valley in District Anantnag in 1989. The study was published in the Journal Stroke. With the increase in the ageing population the numbers of strokes are steadily increasing. It is estimated that 1 in 4 persons at present is destined to have a stroke in his/her lifetime.

There have been significant developments in the very early management of an acute stroke by administering clot buster medicines after a CT Brain to rule out bleeding as the cause has shown very good results and near complete recovery but unfortunately very few patients reach hospitals in this time window.

We need to understand and acknowledge that ‘time is brain’ and plug the gaps such as lack of awareness, delay in arrival, and lack of centers offering thrombolysis.

The result is that most major strokes lead to permanent disability and afflicted patients become a burden on the family with little hope of significant recovery. It is therefore imperative that the answer is prevention of a stroke. The good news is that according to epidemiological data more than 80% strokes can be prevented.

These measures are simple but need a sustained long- term approach. The key is to recognize at least 4 major risk factors and control them