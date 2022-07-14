Parental Involvement and Childhood Security

I shall start this article with a case study which was shared with me by my friend.

“One evening when my wife was correcting her students assignments something happened that made her burst into tears. I was sitting nearby, playing with my smart phone. I asked what made her cry. She replied “Yesterday I gave my class an essay to write - ‘my wish’. The last essay touched me so much that it made me cry. One student had written that my parents love their smart phones very much, they dedicate so much time to them that they forget to enquire whether I have taken meals on time. When my parents come home from work tired, they have time for mobile phones but not for me. When my parents are doing some important work and the cell phone rings they attend to it immediately but they do not bother to respond when I am crying. They play with their smart phones but not with me. My pleas are left unnoticed. My wish is to become a smartphone. I asked my wife about the child. Her answer left me shell shocked when she said - our son.”