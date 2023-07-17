Parliament polls: Political parties begin initial preparations

Some days back People's Conference announced its candidate for Srinagar constituency for the parliament (Lok Sabha) polls. Since the elections are expected to be held in April-May next year, the other parties are likely to announce their respective candidates as the poll time nears. It will be interesting for the political and other circles to know who will be the faces joining the electoral fray. Right now the early preparations like holding of series of party meetings have gained momentum and is likely to gain further pace in coming months.

Unlike past, the Parliament elections will be held in a different scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 because of the redrawing of the boundaries of constituencies due to the delimitation exercise. This changed the scene to some extent and made the election politics somewhat more tricky. Such a change may make the political parties to review their past election related strategies and more particularly so when more parties will be in the fray now leading to more division of votes . With time, BJP is also trying to become a reality in Kashmir politics with the hard work by some of its senior leaders and their outreach to youth.

For long National Conference had maintained its dominance on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, which was broken by PDP for some time. However, NC bounced back in 2019 polls bagging all the three seats.

But has the redrawing of the boundaries of the constituencies really affected the electoral interests of some of the political parties? Has BJP now a chance to clinch even the newly carved out Anantnag - Poonch constituency and more so if the Pahari community is also granted the scheduled tribe status before the elections? Answer to these questions will be known in coming times. Even the possibility of an electoral alliance among parties, if any, will also become clear at that time.