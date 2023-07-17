Parliament polls: Political parties begin initial preparations

Some days back People's Conference announced its candidate for Srinagar constituency for the parliament (Lok Sabha) polls. Since the elections are expected to be held in April-May next year, the other parties are likely to announce their respective candidates as the poll time nears. It will be interesting for the political and other circles to know who will be the faces joining the electoral fray. Right now the early preparations like holding of series of party meetings have gained momentum and is likely to gain further pace in coming months.
Unlike past, the Parliament elections will be held in a different scenario in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 because of the redrawing of the boundaries of constituencies due to the delimitation exercise. This changed the scene to some extent and made the election politics somewhat more tricky. Such a change may make the political parties to review their past election related strategies and more particularly so when more parties will be in the fray now leading to more division of votes . With time, BJP is also trying to become a reality in Kashmir politics with the hard work by some of its senior leaders and their outreach to youth.
For long National Conference had maintained its dominance on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, which was broken by PDP for some time. However, NC bounced back in 2019 polls bagging all the three seats.
But has the redrawing of the boundaries of the constituencies really affected the electoral interests of some of the political parties? Has BJP now a chance to clinch even the newly carved out Anantnag - Poonch constituency and more so if the Pahari community is also granted the scheduled tribe status before the elections? Answer to these questions will be known in coming times. Even the possibility of an electoral alliance among parties, if any, will also become clear at that time.
The change in the boundaries of the constituencies and fear of division of votes may compel the NC to go for an alliance. Otherwise the mood in the party right now is to contest on all the five constituencies in J&K like in the past, reports say. In 2019, NC had won all the three seats from Kashmir. So far as the PDP is concerned, it does not seem in a strong position for Lok Sabha polls.
The party had not won any seat in the last polls. Taking out Shopian, Pulwama, Rajpora, Pampore and Tral assembly segments from erstwhile Anantnag parliamentary constituency during delimitation exercise and merging those with Srinagar parliamentary constituency is something which the party did not like.
However, some say the PDP has tried to make inroads in several pockets of Poonch and Rajouri districts which were earlier considered as NC's strongholds . It will be also interesting to watch how the inclusion of Shopian, Pulwama, Rajpora, Pampore and Tral into Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency can affect the election results in Srinagar constituency.
Some circles believe that NC was unhappy with the shifting of Budgam and Beerwah assembly constituencies from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency to Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency during the delimitation exercise.
Regarding the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu, despite the changes during delimitation, BJP is said to be comfortably placed there. The party is very much sure to win both parliament seats this time also. It is also optimistic about winning Ladakh seat again.
BJP believes that it is in a stronger position in Ladakh this time since the region was separated from J&K and made a separate union territory due to the August 5, 2019 move. While the people in Ladakh have been making some new demands, BJP leaders say such issues will be tackled since their main demand of UT status has been already conceded.
Even as uncertainty still continues regarding the exact timing of holding assembly polls, political parties on their part are busy making necessary preparations for that also. They do not want to be unprepared when assembly elections are announced before the Lok Sabha polls or after that.
The delimitation exercise also changed the dynamics of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Boundaries of a number of assembly constituencies were redrawn, seven new constituencies were added and some kept reserved.
Several political parties both in Kashmir and Jammu had criticised the changes. However, at official level it was stated that delimitation exercise was much needed and was conducted fairly in a transparent manner to meet the new requirements for parliament and assembly constituencies.
After the clarification at government level, the things on the issue settled down. Now the focus is on the Lok Sabha polls and the timing about assembly elections. While there is a demand for early assembly elections from almost all the parties, observers say the delay has helped every party in one way or the other to consolidate their positions on the ground.
There was a time when some felt that PDP may not survive as most senior and junior leaders resigned from it and joined newly created parties and some other parties.
While not many from NC quit their party, reports had indicated that some junior leaders, who belong to political families, were ready to move out and join new parties if the assembly polls were held at that time.
However, these reports were denied by some of the youth leaders. Since polls were not held and time also passed, nothing of that sort happened till now. But one cannot rule out such a possibility at the election time in future. PDP is also a beneficiary of the delay in assembly polls. Observers feel that the party got enough time to recover from series of setbacks it received since the fall of its coalition government with BJP in 2018.
BJP has tried to strengthen its position in Kashmir during these years by showing its presence in every nook and corner. Its leaders have become familiar faces in Valley now because of their regular interactions with cross section of people particularly the youth. NC too is busy reconnecting with people and so is the Congress.
But Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party can pose some challenge to the Kashmir based parties. Bukhari himself has been very active on political front and is frequently visiting places and addressing public meetings. Amid criticism by his rivals, he has been saying that "unlike the traditional parties in Kashmir, his politics is not based on deceit, cheating and hollow slogans." " I cannot promise you something which I cannot give you back. But, I promise you peace, development, dignity and protection of your rights," he keeps on saying while addressing the people.
If assembly polls are not held till then, Lok Sabha elections will be the first major litmus test for the popularity of the political parties. Major parties and even the new parties will try to win for having an official representation and voice at national level politics. The representation in parliament is important and every party realises this thing very much. The parties are busy making preparations in this direction to get that space at national level democratically.
Author is senior editor, Greater Kashmir.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.