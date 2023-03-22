[Part I] Son’th: Bahar: The new beginning

Son’th is the first of the four seasons of a year in Kashmiri calendar, spreading over three months of Hamal, Soor & Jawza of Persian calendar corresponding to months of Caitra [ Chi’thir in Kashmir], Vaishakha [ Bai’sakh in Kashmiri] & Jyaistha[Jyeth in Kashmiri] according to Hindu Bikrami calendar. Persian Hamal corresponding to Chi’thir in Kashmiri begins on 21st March, while under Bikrami calendar the first day of the Son’th is 22nd March. Son’th means spring which is Bahar in Persian, and in Arabic it is Rabia & in Punjabi it is Basant. Son’th commences when the sun is in Aries[ March-April] under zodiac signs of astrology.

It is Bahar which has been adopted by Kashmiris from Persian language as a loanword practically replacing Son’th in Kashmiri language. Bahar is what Kashmiris mostly & virtually know as & identify with spring season of year. Bahar is the household name of spring in Kashmir.

Bahar or Son’th is the new beginning, marked by wide range of colours of nature. It is splendid & beautiful. After long winter of cloudy days, the blue sky is once again on the horizon, alternating between showers & sunshine. The blossoms on almond, peach, apricot, apple, pears & other fruit-growing trees are out in gardens, & the valley once again looks fresh, pretty and young. The flowering plants of spring in gardens, public parks & home lawns blossom in Son’th. The chirping birds once again sweeten the ears & fill the atmosphere with melody of hope & freedom. The snow on mountain peaks begins to melt in descending runoff giving new life to the meandering streams, brooks & rivulets of the vale. The pastures, meadows, gardens and lawns come back to life with increased temperatures of the soil and the green carpet of grass comes out of dormancy after a long hibernation of winter. Son’th is the symbol of life, youth & beauty. The duration of days starts increasing in Son’th.