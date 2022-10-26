[PART I] The silver bullet

The fourth factor is related to the increasing awareness of importance of education in terms of social and cultural development and even in respect of deepest questions connected with human survival and human fulfilment at the global level. As a result, development of a lifelong learning society has come to be envisaged as an essential goal.

Not only child-centred education, but even child centred life of the society and of the world must be advocated. It is also being realised that formal education should be a part of the non-formal and informal education, which in turn should fill the fabrics of social life.

The totality of the environment should be so designed that education becomes the life-breath not only of children but of all, and adults too are being counselled to retain the freshness of a child’s curiosity and the child’s spontaneous drive to learn and to learn faster and faster. This necessitates partnership in education of all sectors of life and of all members of society.

The role of the teacher in the school is undergone a sea change, and learning takes place through the three instruments - instruction, example and influence. The role of the teacher is valuable as is the example set for imbibing. Greater still is the power of influence – a power that emanates from the soul and gets imparted to the soul of the student.

What is true of the teacher is also true of the parents. The role of the teacher has to be supplemented, aided and enriched by parents and vice versa. Fundamentally children learn first and foremost from the parents and modern parents have special problems because of changes in life styles.

The old system of joint family has broken down and been replaced with nuclear families, where both parents are often required to work on a full-time basis. The difficulties are further aggravated when external influences from the crèche, caretakers; and the use of unrestricted technology are out of their control.

How are parents to participate in the education of their children? In what way are they to perform the task of partnership with the teachers of their children? As teachers, parents have also to utilise the three instruments of instruction, example and influence.

Parents have to set healthy examples of harmony at home as well as involve and engage in the process of the development of the child in the areas of academic development, artistic development, character development and therefore in their holistic development.