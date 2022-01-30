PART II: INDUSTRIAL SECTOR, A VICTIM OF GOVERNMENT POLICIES | Apply Uniform Standards

BY OVEES QADIR JAMIE
FCIK has strongly resents to the land allotment policy and the multiple amendments made in past few months regarding the land allotment.
FCIK in a statement said that the portal of www.jkinvest.in was launched and the investment guidelines were issued on 22.4.2021 for inviting the applications.
Since the portal was opened, approximately 2500 applications were uploaded, out of which appraisal of nearly 90% applications already conducted. In the meantime High Level Committee meetings were also held and designated committee has also allotted some huge chunk of land to few unit holders in Jammu and in Kashmir too.
In addition, the Government comes up with the change in committees i.e., abolishing all divisional level committees and constitution of a single high level committee for allotment up to 200 kanals of land. Further, frames guide lines in terms of score points for investment.
These guidelines have been made applicable to all applications received on portal and already apprised by the designated district level committee headed by Joint Director Industries. We fail to understand as to why yard stick has been changed, when it comes to the local entrepreneurs.
Government must be aware that after guidelines were leaked by some WhatsApp group approximately 800 applications have been uploaded on the portal within a short period of only 10 days, which becomes very suspicious, but the general applicants were kept in the dark and the applicants who have applied post issuance of guidelines by way of points, were already in know of these guide lines.
Approximately 2500 applications were received in seven months all over Kashmir Zone and 800 applications received within only 10 days. It is worth to mention here that guidelines for allocation of points in investment are different in Kashmir and with the special features for Jammu Division.
Whereas Jammu investment points include working capital also, so as to give more points than Kashmir. Taking working capital as part of investment needs introspection as working capital has never been a part of investment globally.
FCIK in a statement said that entrepreneurs who have applied for land without any defined parameters are unnecessarily been put to valuation method of newly introduced investment points.
Whereas major chunk of land has been allotted to few blue eyed entrepreneurs in J&K on the same previous system of first come first service basis along with appraisal basis surprisingly parameters now devised for rest of the applicants, which means the large industrial units are getting preference and small prospective unit holders are not given any weightage in land allotment as they could setup more numbers of industrial units by providing them small plot size of land.
The department has called for second and third preferences of industrial estates from the applicants now after seven months by calling for preferences, the department is dropping out entrepreneurs in as estate, who had applied there.
It seems that committee wants to pool estates and call for preference/choice of estates when it has not been envisaged by the industrial policy and was not made known to the applicants during submission of applications.
FCIK queries that how the parameters are devised now, when 90% appraisal has been completed without the marking system in place now, then what’s the role of recommendations of Appraisal Committee.
Further, Prospective Unit holders recommended by the District Industries Centre to the SIDCO have paid 10% of land premium since 2016. These applicants are awaiting for land allotments and the guidelines to be adopted for such cases are pending.
FCIK demands that the government should made land allotment to all those bonafide prospective unit holders, who have applied with their proper applications on the same parameters by way of which the Government has earlier allotted huge chunk of l and at J&K.
Extension of Relief in Regulations and Taxation:
A review and revisit of all regulation and taxation policies concerning MSMEs need to be initiated in due consultation of stakeholders. In the short run following issues need to be addressed:
i) Amnesty for all defaults for the pre GST period be announced and any recovery process in this regard be dropped.
i) Amnesty in renewal of all obligatory certificates be announced and any penalty for any default be waived off.
ii) The clean slate for VAT regime should be provided as the benefits of this tax exemption was being extended by the industry and no tax collected from them. Before introduction of GST regime, industry was promised of a clean slate for VAT regime.
Revival and Rehabilitation Policy
A robust revival and rehabilitation policy regarding sick MSMEs need to be framed after taking cue from Government order No 1558-Ind & 47 of 1999 and after due consultation with the concerned stakeholders. The government first issued the order vide No:-215-IND-OF 2021 Dated :-02/11/2021 that the Soft Loan Margin & Principle both will be provided by the J&K bank and government will provide interest portion to bank, but simultaneously after few days the same order has been withdrawn. The Procedural Guidelines need to be issued for disbursement of soft loan as the matter is pending from last one year despite being included in new Industrial Policy.
The GoI had already approved a corpus of 100 crores on the recommendations of PM’s Task Force on MSMEs in 2009 which needs to be pursued and a matching sum can be added by the local government.
Conversion of Lease Hold Rights to Free Hold Rights
The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Board has decided to transfer or regularize leasehold rights into free hold of Industrial plots on nominal charges.
FCIK demands Conversion of Lease Hold Right to Free Hold Right to the existing unit holders, for the land allotted by J&K SIDCO and J&K SICOP in the notified Industrial Estates/Areas. The grant of free hold rights to the unit holder will enhance its credit facilities from the financial institutions. It will also provide the facility for the transfer of property by general power of attorney, time barred lease deed, change of constitution, change of shareholding etc.
Promotion of Entrepreneurship by Safeguarding Interests
The fundamental requirement of the Industrial Sector is to have a legally correct and safeguarded “Standard Bidding Document” (SBD) covering protection of bidders as per governing law. We face hardships due to the absence of such legally correct SBD. Thus it is to be demanded from the Govt to frame a committee of experts comprising a team of Technical/Engineering, Legal, Planning & Procurement experts along with FCIK representatives.
The government forecasting infrastructure development is being made & projected as the prime focus of the current Government, but it lags capacity building measures for the current infrastructure developers of J&K. Special conditions to handhold & build capacities are to be demanded by way of seeking relaxed eligibility / qualification criteria and to make special provisions for JV, Consortium, Partnerships and so on.
Pending Payments, and Delayed Payment Act
Our Industry is facing hardships due to the approach of Govt towards burning issue of ‘Non Payment of work done Dues” this requires special attention. Payment Schedules as per Law governing the contracts need to be implemented and release of payments along with financial charges are required to be implemented. Despite “Delayed Payments Act” in force, the due payments to the enterprises are not being made in time resulting in huge losses incurred to the unit holders, besides undermining their reputation with creditors and bankers.
Ovees Qadir Jamie, Secretary General FCIK
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.