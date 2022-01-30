PART II: INDUSTRIAL SECTOR, A VICTIM OF GOVERNMENT POLICIES | Apply Uniform Standards

BY OVEES QADIR JAMIE

FCIK has strongly resents to the land allotment policy and the multiple amendments made in past few months regarding the land allotment.

FCIK in a statement said that the portal of www.jkinvest.in was launched and the investment guidelines were issued on 22.4.2021 for inviting the applications.

Since the portal was opened, approximately 2500 applications were uploaded, out of which appraisal of nearly 90% applications already conducted. In the meantime High Level Committee meetings were also held and designated committee has also allotted some huge chunk of land to few unit holders in Jammu and in Kashmir too.