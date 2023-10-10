Part-two: Eagles Soaring Amidst the Majestic Peaks

In my previous exploration published on September 19, 2023, we embarked on a journey through the inspiring landscapes of the Valley of Kashmir, where the youth soared like eagles amidst their dreams’ majestic peaks. We witnessed their relentless pursuit of excellence, their determination to overcome challenges, and their commitment to achieving their aspirations.

Today, we seamlessly transition from our exploration of the indomitable spirit of the valley’s youth to celebrate academic brilliance and accomplishment at the 20th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Kashmir. This transition echoes the essence of our previous journey—from darkness to light, from dreams to realities.

In this write-up, let’s uncover the stories of remarkable young minds who, like the graduates of the University of Kashmir, have climbed their academic mountains.

As we celebrate their achievements on October 11, 2023, at the 20th Convocation Ceremony, we find inspiration in their determination, resilience, and the heights they have reached. Join me in this continued exploration of the triumph of dreams and realities, where we witness firsthand how the youth of the Valley are not just dreamers but also achievers, embracing excellence with open arms.

In the embrace of nature, where Dal Lake mirrors the sky and Dargah Hazratbal symbolizes spiritual devotion, we gather under the watchful gaze of the Zabarwan Mountains. This is where the Convocation hall of the University of Kashmir comes alive with pride and accomplishment. Allama Iqbal’s words, “Zara nam ho to ye mitti bohat zarkhaiz hai saqi,” resonate through the air, reminding us of the rich potential within this fertile land.

Every ripple on Dal Lake, every rustle of leaves in the Zabarwan Range, and every prayer at Dargah Hazratbal tell a story of kashmir’s rich history and dreams. Kashmir, with its natural beauty and spirituality, has always been a place of strength and creativity.

Allama Iqbal’s words guide us to discover our potential, much like the fertile soil waiting for rain to yield a rich harvest. This land shows that challenges can lead to greatness, and small beginnings can result in significant achievements.

Allama Iqbal’s words remind us that every achievement reveals hidden potential, waiting to be discovered. We stand on the brink of greatness, much like the mountains around us reach for the sky.