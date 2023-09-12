Party joining or party changing season for supporters

Ahead of the coming Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls it is a party joining or party changing season right now for large number of political workers and supporters in Jammu and Kashmir. The process picked up pace some time back and is gaining momentum with every passing day.

Most political workers are joining the parties with a hope to be fielded as candidates in polls. With time they will be curious to know as who among them will get a chance and who not.

Right now all political parties have opened their doors for the new entrants and the leaders are happy with the response also. That is the reason that on every week functions are being held by one party or the other in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to welcome the new workers or supporters. In a way efforts are on by every party to facilitate the entry of new faces as also the old faces, who keep on changing parties as per their convenience .

The leaders believe that more the entry of political workers and supporters more it will be useful for them during the panchayat, ULB , Lok Sabha and assembly polls. According to them this process must continue.