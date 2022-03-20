Passing on the Baton

It was a great physical reunion after more than two years of fear, isolation and sufferings in the valley following COVID 19. The occasion was a scientific meeting “CONQUER DIABETES”, organised by the Gauri Kaul Foundation under the auspices of its Gauri Healthy Heart Project.

Physicians of three generations met in the evening of Saturday, 19th March, to discuss new developments in the management of Diabetes.

Everybody had masks on in the absence of no directive to change the hygienic measures adopted during the pandemic.

They were, however, removing it intermittently to show their faces especially while taking pictures. Obviously, all had been fully vaccinated.