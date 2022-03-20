Passing on the Baton

It was a great physical reunion after more than two years of fear, isolation and sufferings in the valley following COVID 19. The occasion was a scientific meeting “CONQUER DIABETES”, organised by the Gauri Kaul Foundation under the auspices of its Gauri Healthy Heart Project.
Physicians of three generations met in the evening of Saturday, 19th March, to discuss new developments in the management of Diabetes.
Everybody had masks on in the absence of no directive to change the hygienic measures adopted during the pandemic.
They were, however, removing it intermittently to show their faces especially while taking pictures. Obviously, all had been fully vaccinated.
The senior most doctors of the 1st generation who could be seen were, Prof Yusuf, former HOD, Medicine SMHS Hospital, a man known for his dedication and commitment of work. Then we had Prof A Wahid Ex HOD, Medicine, SKIMS. A teacher par excellence.
This was followed by the 2nd generation Prof A H Zargar, former HOD, Endocrinology SKIMS and the Cardiologist Upendra Kaul representing a generation still active but has seen the light of last more than four decades in the profession.
The majority of the medicos were of the 3rd generation: the current researchers, teachers and practitioners of Diabetology and Cardiology.
Diabetes is a highly prevalent disease and is much more than insulin deficiency or resistance. It is associated with many other issues like inflammation, decreased incretin (hormones coming from the intestines) effect, increased breakdown of fats, increased reabsorption of glucose, reduced uptake of glucose by the muscles, disruption of signals from brain in the form of neuro transmitters. All this is called “Ominous Octet” described by Prof Ralph DeFronzo in 2008.
During the proceedings it was clear how dynamic the medical field is and how ideas which were thought of as fiction could become a reality today. The new generation questioning their own teachers and discussing scientific facts available in the most recent literature was really heartening.
Who would have imagined that some of the agents (like semaglutide) which are very useful in reducing events like heart attacks, strokes etc., and are proteins needing an injection could be administered in the form of a tablet? This has been made possible by a wonderful research of encapsulating it with a substance called SNAC an absorption enhancer (the sodium N-(8-[2-hydroxy benzoyl amino) caprylate).
These agents in addition reduce blood sugar levels and body weight substantially thus becoming ideal agents for managing very high-risk patients with diabetes. The prominent speakers at the meeting were Prof Yusuf, AH Zargar, U Kaul, Dr’s Shahnawaz Mir, Khurshid Ahmad, Hilal Mohiuddin and Shariq Masoodi.
There were more than 12 expert panellists discussing the subject at length. The meeting ended by the launch of oral semaglutide (Peptide in a Pill) marketed by the name Rybelsus.
Dr Anil Shinde the Medical Director India of Nova Nordisk (a Denmark and USA based company) headed the ceremony after a glittering function. Nova Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company, known for making Insulins, has been able to accomplish this achievement.
The onus of spreading such revolutionary developments has to be the responsibility of researchers, academicians, teachers and clinicians. Partnership with the industry, key opinion leaders and NGOs is the way to go about it.
Gauri Kaul Foundation is in communication with Prof M S Khuroo and Prof A Q Allaqaband, the current director of SKIMS, Parvez Koul and the noted geriatrician Dr Zubair Saleem, Nodal Officer to step up its program of No Heart Attack Mission-2025.
This would be done by a series of webinars and also investigating pre-selected patients from all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir identified by the respective Panchayats. In the regions near the LOC it is being done by associating with the Rashtriya Rifles.
One such mega webinar is planned by the CEO of the foundation, Ajaz Rashid on the 30th March from 7.00 PM to 8 PM. A link would be circulated in due course for all the stake holders.
Tailpiece:
With the COVID endemic nearing its end and the vast majority of population having been vaccinated the physical meetings need to start. Webinars are not the perfect substitutes for scientific deliberations, which have an important social component built into it.
One such meeting was held in which 3 generation of medical doctors met to discuss new developments and revolutionary therapies for treating diabetes. This included, the peptide in a pill called oral semaglutide, which hitherto needed an injection.
Gauri Kaul Foundation has taken on itself to disseminate these informations in their charter of optimisation of high blood pressure, diabetes and associated problems. No Heart Attack-2025 is their slogan.
Prof Upendra Kaul, founder Director Gauri Kaul Foundation, is recipient of Padma Shri and Dr B C Roy Award.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.