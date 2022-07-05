Pastoralists recount loss of livelihood

When you drive on the roads of Kashmir, have you noticed the movement of nomads along with their herd - we usually call them, ‘Kafila’? Who are they? They are the people on the move called pastoral nomads – sheep, goats, cows, buffaloes and horses make their livelihood. They search the meadows, take their herd, rear them in high altitudes and make their earnings – a lifestyle.

But, the climate has drastically changed, the unseasonal, rains, snow and rise in temperature have taken a toll on the usual activities of human beings.

A beautiful trekking place, perfect to visit this season changed its course from comfort to destruction. On 20 and 21 June, unprecedented rains and snowfall in the high elevations of the Pir Panjal range brought misery to nomadic pastoralism.

Migratory families that have been looking for pasture for their livestock in Kausar Nag and other high elevations in the Kulgam district have lost their livestock worth Lakhs.