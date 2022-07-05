Pastoralists recount loss of livelihood

When you drive on the roads of Kashmir, have you noticed the movement of nomads along with their herd - we usually call them, ‘Kafila’? Who are they? They are the people on the move called pastoral nomads – sheep, goats, cows, buffaloes and horses make their livelihood. They search the meadows, take their herd, rear them in high altitudes and make their earnings – a lifestyle.
But, the climate has drastically changed, the unseasonal, rains, snow and rise in temperature have taken a toll on the usual activities of human beings.
A beautiful trekking place, perfect to visit this season changed its course from comfort to destruction. On 20 and 21 June, unprecedented rains and snowfall in the high elevations of the Pir Panjal range brought misery to nomadic pastoralism.
Migratory families that have been looking for pasture for their livestock in Kausar Nag and other high elevations in the Kulgam district have lost their livestock worth Lakhs.
Snowfall that took away livestock
Kausar Nag, the origin of the fast-flowing river Veshow and Aharbal waterfall, is a trekking place that is located 30 km from the town of Kulgam at and elevation of 3,962 meters. The place is surrounded by mountains and has no trees, only large stones. Hikers camp there for days and nomads use the meadows around to feed their livestock.
However, the untimely snow and heavy rains in June this year brought only death and destruction. “We move our seasonal base from the Jammu lowlands to the Kashmir mountains with our livestock. But, this time it was very unfortunate for us to bear the exceptional snowfall which our cattle couldn’t survive and the only source of our earnings is all gone,” Munshi Chacha, a nomad at Kausar Nag said.
Chacha recounts the unprecedented snowfall and seeing his and other community members’ cattle dying in cold, snowfall and other livestock out of hunger couldn’t help it out except someone dialled the office of deputy commissioner Kulgam.
Admin Response
On receiving distress calls from nomads, the Kulgam administration constituted two teams on 22nd June. Some volunteers also joined the teams and, after a difficult task, made it to Kongwattan and Kausar Nag on 23 June. “The relief we carried up to the Kongwattan and Kausar Nag, including medicines, canvas, blankets, eatables, and fodder for cattle,” says a member of the relief team.
A volunteer said, “I was leading team 2 and we made it to Kongwattan on June 22 night. The bad weather made it very difficult and it was not a cakewalk to trek in this. In Kongwattan, we gave relief to nomadic families and in the morning and we set off for Kausar Nag.“
En route to Kausar Nag, he said, I saw many dead horses, goats and sheep. The families had gathered under woodland weeds and left the cattle uphill. The snowfall was about 7 inches slightly below the mountain of Kausar Nag, he added. In both the constituted teams, officials from sheep husbandry, the forest department and SDRF reached out to nomads at Kongwattan and Kausar Nag in the Kulgam district.
The relief material later was also distributed among nomads by reaching out to the affected families at higher reaches like, Zanjimarg, Mahinag, and to the shifted nomads from Veshow shore.
A friend of mine sent me a videotape of Kausar Nag. A goat on the stone breathed its last, as a result of snowfall in the area. Although the sun had come out but snow around the surface was a hard thing to believe this June. It’s a 20-second clip. He zoomed out the camera to show the broader scene and once he focused the camera on the goat, she lost the battle of life. It was a very hurtful scene.
Demands
A tribal activist said, “An earlier advisory should have been made citing bad whether issue, it would have saved a lot of damage. The government must immediately announce a special relief program to compensate migrant families for their losses.
“If those involved in raising livestock are not supported, we may end up giving them up one day, he added. The survived livestock, in the aftermath of snowfall in high altitudes, is ill due to cold; animal/sheep husbandry must take a serious note of this and reach out to tribal location with medicines, the tribal activist said.
Gratitude to Kulgam Administration
Munshi says, “We are very much thankful to Deputy Commissioner Kulgam for reaching out to us, the teams with much-needed relief reached to us at a very crucial time.” However, many poor nomads have lost half of livestock and they should be compensated, he added.
