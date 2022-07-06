Patient Satisfaction: What it means?

What makes a good doctor or care provider?

Whatever constraints in personal or professional life patient should not suffer because of those grievances.

What can you expect from a good hospital?

As a QPS ( Quality& Patient Safety ) healthcare standards expert and accreditation inspector when we inspect hospitals for compliance on KPIS (Key performance indicators) , there are five questions we ask. Is it safe? Is it effective? Are its caring processes standardised? Is it responsive to people’s needs? Is it well-led? Patient satisfaction (experience) is on the top of our assessment and considered as strongest KPI, indicator of good performance of your hospital. On KPI’s I am confronted with a problem in our local HCOs.

Is the medical care provided by our healthcare providers run HCOs in compliance with what other providers in his/her specialty do for their patients in the same circumstances? Does he/she follow evidence-based consensus statements or clinical practice guidelines? These questions show two sides of the definition of the standard of care in the medical setting.

In quality terms, a standard of care is used as the benchmark against a healthcare provider’s actual work. For example, in a malpractice lawsuit, the healthcare provider’s lawyers would want to prove that the practitioner’s actions were aligned with the standard of care.