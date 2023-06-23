PCC not taking NGT’s orders seriously

J&K Pollution Control Committee (PCC), which was known as J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB) prior to article 370 abrogationm was assigned the work of nodal agency with regard to petition filed by this author in National Green Tribunal (NGT) on pollution in Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kul in Budgam.
In March last year the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a penalty of Rs 3 Crores on the Jammu & Kashmir government for its “acknowledged failure” in preventing pollution in Doodh Ganga stream.
After 6 months the NGT again slapped a penalty of Rs 32 crores on Govt. The Doodh Ganga stream flows through various areas of Budgam & Srinagar and supplies drinking water to around 8 lakh population.
Out of Rs 3 crore Rs 1 crore was paid by Urban Local Bodies (Municipal Committee Budgam / Chadoora each), Rs 1 Crore was paid by Srinagar Municipal Corporation -SMC and Rs 1 Crore was realized from Geology & Mining Department J&K Govt through its District Mineral Offices (DMO) Budgam. The Principal Bench of the tribunal headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its order said:
“The state is accordingly held liable to pay interim compensation of Rs. One crore each under all the three heads which may be deposited in a separate account to be utilized for restoration of the environment. The amount may be deposited with the District Magistrate, Budgam and spent as per plan approved by the Chief Secretary.”
As per the NGT's order it was open to the state to recover the amount from the polluters or erring officers in accordance with law. The money was later-on recovered from Govt’s exchequer and was deposited in District Magistrate Budgam’s account.
The amount was to be spent on the restoration of Doodh Ganga but this has not been done till date. Some restoration work was taken up by the Flood Control department but the petty contractors who did that work haven’t been paid the money as District Administration Budgam haven’t got a go ahead signal from Chief Secretary’s office as the said office had to okay the action plan.
The petition in NGT as already discussed in one of my earlier articles was filed by this author as authorities had filed to address the issue of solid & liquid waste management plus controlling the illegal riverbed mining. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its March 2022 order had also directed the J&K Pollution Control Committee-PCC to recover compensation on account of damage caused to the environment. The order further said:
“For illegal mining, the loss caused to the State in the form of value of minerals as well as the loss caused to the environment for undertaking such activity without requisite clearances needs to be recovered by the Pollution Control Committee”
Action Taken Report
The J&K Pollution Control Committee -PCC submitted an Action Taken Report-ATR before NGT on 12.05.2023. The National Green Tribunal’s Principal Bench, New Delhi in the original application No. 241/2021titled Raja Muzaffar Bhat Versus Union of India and others vide its order dated 08-03-2022 had directed PCC to submit ATR vis a vis recovery of environmental compensation.
Instead of sending its own team to the site to see who was involved in the illegal riverbed mining , the Pollution Control Committee-PCC instead relied on the Mining Department’s report who is one of the accused parties in this case and have been penalised already with Rs 1 crore penalty as discussed above. The same report was copy pasted and presented before NGT.
Had the Mining Department not been found guilty of illegal mining , the PCC could have forwarded their report to the Hon’ble Tribunal, but inspite of knowing that their credibility is suspicious , PCC took their report as gospel truth and produced the same before NGT?
The District Mineral Officer (DMO) Budgam instead of exposing the illegal riverbed mining being done by Project Proponents (Contractors) in mineral block 11 and 12 has blamed local tractor trolly and tipper drivers for illegal mining? On his recommendation around 30 such drivers have been asked to deposit penalty money which amounts to around Rs 28.50 lakhs ? How can these tipper or tractor trolley drivers take out the minerals without the support of project proponents/ contractors who have been openly using JCBs and L&T cranes and whose GPS photos have already been submitted before the NGT? The DMO Budgam vide letter No. DMOBud/DGIWF -0512903-2906 dated 27-12-2022 reported that the lease holders of Minor Mineral Block No. 11 (Chadoora Old Bridge to Hanjigund and Block No. 12 (Chadoora Foot Bridge to Sogam Bridge have not been found involved in illegal mining within or outside the peripheries on their respective Blocks and furnished the list of Tractor/Tipper owners and one found indulged in illegal extraction/ transportation of minerals from Doodh Ganga stream.
The same report has been further submitted by the District officer J&K Pollution Control Committee -PCC Budgam vide letter No. PCC/DO/Bud120231290 Dated 02-05-2023 to its Regional Director and the list of offenders has been submitted before the NGT as well.
The Pollution Control Committee J&K claims that their Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had been entrusted with the assessment of the Environmental Compensation (EC) to be levied on account of illegal extractor/transportation of minerals from Doodh Ganga Nallah.
The said committee as per my reports hardly visited the site as its members are posted in Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch districts plus there is no mention in any official documents that they visited the Doodh Ganga area ? Without going to ground zero the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has assessed and recommended to levy Environmental Compensation (EC) to the tune of Rs.28.50 Lacs on the offenders for illegal extraction / transportation of Minerals. Unfortunately not even a single contractor / project proponent has been held guilty by them?
NGT not satisfied.
In its order dated May 24th 2023 , the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said that it was dissatisfied with the working of J&K government vis-à-vis controlling pollution and illegal riverbed mining in Doodh Ganga.
The case was again listed for hearing on May 29th and 30th respectively. The tribunal gave J&K government two-months time to implement its previous directions after the newly posted Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Prashat Goel gave personal assurance. The matter was listed for hearing before the NGT bench of Justice Sudhir Aggarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.
In its earlier hearing on May 24, 2023, the NGT observed that no substantial progress had been made and directed that effective and meaningful affidavits be filed in the context of remediation of existing dump sites, providing waste processing facilities and preventing discharge of sewage from dewatering pumping stations.
Conclusion
After the May 30th hearing the Principal Secretary HUDD is said to be personally monitoring the Doodh Ganga case and I am sure the work on Sewage Treatment Plants-STPs and treatment of legacy waste will also be taken up on priority in the coming month. J & K Pollution Control Committee -PCC should not rely on the Mining Department's report in preparing the environmental compensation. It should take NGTs orders seriously. The report prepared by them has clearly exonerated the project proponents & all the blame has been put on some 30 tipper and trolley drivers who have been challenged and penalized on various occasions more than a year back. The real culprits have to be booked who looted and plundered Doodh Ganga during the last 2 years & PCC has to be honest in its working. It is heartening to know that since last more than 20 days illegal riverbed mining has been halted after Govts intervention & even the Secretary Mining has been transferred by Govt to UT of Ladakh.
Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat is an Acumen Fellow. He is also the Anant Fellow for Climate Action
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.