PCC not taking NGT’s orders seriously

Action Taken Report

The J&K Pollution Control Committee -PCC submitted an Action Taken Report-ATR before NGT on 12.05.2023. The National Green Tribunal’s Principal Bench, New Delhi in the original application No. 241/2021titled Raja Muzaffar Bhat Versus Union of India and others vide its order dated 08-03-2022 had directed PCC to submit ATR vis a vis recovery of environmental compensation.

Instead of sending its own team to the site to see who was involved in the illegal riverbed mining , the Pollution Control Committee-PCC instead relied on the Mining Department’s report who is one of the accused parties in this case and have been penalised already with Rs 1 crore penalty as discussed above. The same report was copy pasted and presented before NGT.

Had the Mining Department not been found guilty of illegal mining , the PCC could have forwarded their report to the Hon’ble Tribunal, but inspite of knowing that their credibility is suspicious , PCC took their report as gospel truth and produced the same before NGT?

The District Mineral Officer (DMO) Budgam instead of exposing the illegal riverbed mining being done by Project Proponents (Contractors) in mineral block 11 and 12 has blamed local tractor trolly and tipper drivers for illegal mining? On his recommendation around 30 such drivers have been asked to deposit penalty money which amounts to around Rs 28.50 lakhs ? How can these tipper or tractor trolley drivers take out the minerals without the support of project proponents/ contractors who have been openly using JCBs and L&T cranes and whose GPS photos have already been submitted before the NGT? The DMO Budgam vide letter No. DMOBud/DGIWF -0512903-2906 dated 27-12-2022 reported that the lease holders of Minor Mineral Block No. 11 (Chadoora Old Bridge to Hanjigund and Block No. 12 (Chadoora Foot Bridge to Sogam Bridge have not been found involved in illegal mining within or outside the peripheries on their respective Blocks and furnished the list of Tractor/Tipper owners and one found indulged in illegal extraction/ transportation of minerals from Doodh Ganga stream.

The same report has been further submitted by the District officer J&K Pollution Control Committee -PCC Budgam vide letter No. PCC/DO/Bud120231290 Dated 02-05-2023 to its Regional Director and the list of offenders has been submitted before the NGT as well.

The Pollution Control Committee J&K claims that their Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had been entrusted with the assessment of the Environmental Compensation (EC) to be levied on account of illegal extractor/transportation of minerals from Doodh Ganga Nallah.

The said committee as per my reports hardly visited the site as its members are posted in Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch districts plus there is no mention in any official documents that they visited the Doodh Ganga area ? Without going to ground zero the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has assessed and recommended to levy Environmental Compensation (EC) to the tune of Rs.28.50 Lacs on the offenders for illegal extraction / transportation of Minerals. Unfortunately not even a single contractor / project proponent has been held guilty by them?