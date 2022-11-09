Peace Education in Schools

Broadly speaking, peace education in formal schools should ideally aim to produce caring, responsible, compassionate, critical, and civically engaged citizens who can advance a culture of peace. The aspiration of students should go high in moral and human values. In the culture of peace education, they will maintain a friendship with a healthy atmosphere in a healthy peaceful community. A culture of peace will equip students with the capacity to understand and resolve conflicts without recourse to violence and enable them to become responsible citizens who are open to differences and aspire to overcome exclusive ideologies and address social structures that perpetuate a culture of violence, including repressive educational structure.

The schooling system, as witnessed in Kashmir is widely criticised as being a site of violence – including direct, cultural, and structural violence. Formal schools should stress not only knowledge and skills, but also shape social and cultural values, norms, attitudes, and suppositions. Schools should build positive relationships and create a safe learning environment where children thrive.

Formal peace education will focus on anger management, emotional awareness, empathy, assertiveness, and self-worth. School is a holy space where a child gets impact, attraction, affection, and influence from teachers and colleagues. The main objective is to make a child worthwhile in nation-building in whatever manner he could be. All purposes of education lead to providing knowledge about good and bad. So schools are expected to produce scientists, doctors, engineers, and other social builders not terrorists, destructors, and hate mongers.

Schools can build healthy relationships and a peaceful school culture overall. There are many methods and ways in which a culture of peace can be created and maintained. A renowned peach researcher Prof. Toh made a holistic framework and presented that for dismantling the culture of war; educating for living with justice and compassion; educating for promoting human rights and responsibilities; educating for building cultural respect, reconciliation and solidarity; educating for living in harmony with the earth and educating for cultivating inner peace will provide student guidance to be ethnically updated.

Practically, the culture of peace or culture of violence depends on the teacher, because the teacher is the architect of a nation. According to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, “the quality of a nation depends upon the quality of its citizens, the quality of its citizens depends upon the quality of their education, and the quality of their education depends on the quality of teachers”. The success of a teacher depends upon the effective teaching-learning process.