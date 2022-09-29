People of Book: Common Terms

People of the Book—the Jews, the Christians and the Muslims have common terms, primarily belief in none but God, and the belief translates into worship of God, as laid down:

’Say, O People of the Book, come to terms common between us and you: that we worship none but God, and we associate nothing with Him, and none of us takes others as lords besides God. And if they turn away, say, Bear witness we have submitted’ (3:64)

The word is clear that common terms between Ahl-ul-Kit’ab is worship of none but God, with a clear interjection that none may be associated with Him, and there are no lords beside God.

In case, they don’t register the word, then it is to be conveyed in clear terms that they should Bear witness that we have submitted, and one who submits is a Muslim.

Having cleared the common denominator of Ahl-ul-Kit’ab, in the Holy Verse following the one quoted above, it is implied that there should be no room for argument regarding Abraham/ Syedena Ibrahim (AS):